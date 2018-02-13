The Bachelor’s Bekah M. Explains How She Went Missing

The Bachelor’s Bekah M. can finally set the record straight on that pesky missing-persons drama. It turns out that Bekah, eliminated on this week’s episode, was really Rebekah Helena Martinez, one of the 35 people reportedly missing in Humboldt County between 1977 and November 2017. “A lot of people thought I lied to my mother, saying I was on a farm when really I was on The Bachelor,” Bekah began. “But no, I had already been eliminated from the show. I just decided to go up to the mountains with some friends for a couple weeks, and I was there for six or seven days without phone service.” Moms panic, and Mama Martinez reported her daughter missing just 12 hours before Bekah called her back. “To set the record straight, I’m not a weed farmer. I’m still a nanny in L.A.,” Bekah declared. Another important clarification: She signed up for the show when she thought this season’s Bachelor would be Peter, and, oh — our hearts!