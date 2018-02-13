The Latest on the Cut

9 mins ago

10 People on What Love Smells Like to Them

What does a wedding, first date, and big romantic gesture smell like?

24 mins ago

‘How Do I Explain Why I’m Leaving My New Job After Only Three Months?’

Honesty is the best policy.

11:52 a.m.

We Finally Know Why Omarosa Was Fired From the White House

According to a new report from Politico.

11:42 a.m.

Which Actress Came Between Beyoncé and Jay-Z?

And more pressing questions in this week’s celebrity gossip column.

11:06 a.m.

This Dog Is Rudely Not Allowed to Enter the Kansas Governor’s Race

This comes after six teens have announced their candidacy.

10:27 a.m.

Here’s What Meghan Markle Wore During Her Official Visit to Scotland

She wore a Burberry tartan coat.

10:25 a.m.

What Elon Musk Wore to the Sex Party He Says He Didn’t Know Was a Sex Party

Interesting choice for a non-sex party.

10:20 a.m.

Chloe Kim’s Dad Is Her No. 1 Fan

And he’s got all the ultimate-dad moves.

10:09 a.m.

The Bachelor’s Bekah M. Explains How She Went Missing

“A lot of people thought I lied to my mother, saying I was on a farm when really I was on The Bachelor.”

10:06 a.m.

Why Are People Burning the Ordinary’s Products?

New Instagram drama has people fired up.

9:50 a.m.

Watch the Badgley Mischka Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

9:14 a.m.

A Pony Tried to Bite Prince Harry

Thankfully, Meghan Markle was spared.

8:46 a.m.

Michelle Obama’s Portrait Dress Had a Hidden Political Message

The dress was based on one that was in Michelle Smith’s spring 2017 Milly collection.

8:44 a.m.

Do You Think Chloe Kim Would Be Good at Curling?

She would probably be better than you, at least.

8:15 a.m.

What to Do With Your Broken Heart

Heather Havrilesky’s best Ask Polly advice about moving on after a breakup.

7:22 a.m.

Rob Porter’s Ex-Wife Colbie Holderness Writes Moving Essay About Surviving Abuse

Colbie Holderness also had a personal message for Kellyanne Conway.

7:00 a.m.

My Quest to Understand Why Bumble Is Full of Guys With Fish Photos

An investigation into the fishermen of dating apps.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

Teen Snowboarding Phenom Chloe Kim Wins Gold Medal

While tweeting about breakfast sandwiches.

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

John Mayer’s Skin Secret Is Loneliness

The part-time beauty vlogger mused on Instagram about why his skin looks so good.

Yesterday at 7:28 p.m.

Uptown Flash, Downtown Funk

Highly enjoyable shows by Brandon Maxwell and Gypsy Sport offered a split screen between slick polish and outsider roughness.