The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: BFA; Getty Images

I love parties! There seem to be 1,568 fashion parties in New York and L.A. and *around the world* every week! Here are the highlights: Jessica Williams wore the brightest pastel dress you’ve ever seen. Issa Rae wore a cozy sweater dress (you can shop for your own here). And Cleo Wade wore a great take on fringe. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Sweater Dress: Issa Rae in Narciso Rodriguez

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for American Expres

At American Express + Justin Timberlake Partner for Intimate Album Listening Experience in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Prettiest Puffy Sleeves: Alexa Chung

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Yu

At Wendy Yu’s Chinese New Year Celebration at Kensington Palace in London.

Brightest: Jessica Williams

Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Universal Music

At the Universal Music Group’s 2018 Grammy Awards After-Party.

Chicest Jacket: Marisa Tomei

Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA.com/Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

At the Mr. Leight x BG Dinner in New York.

Ice Queen: Stacey Bendet

Photo: ANNE CHEN/BFA.com/Anne Chen/BFA.com

At the Mia Moretti x Isa Tapia Event in New York.

Most Ready to Disco: Iskra Lawrence

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

At the 60th Annual Grammy Awards After-Party hosted by Benny Blanco and Diplo with SVEDKA Vodka and Interscope Records in New York.

Best Clutch: Ashley Tisdale

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Edie Parker

At Edie Parker’s L.A. Dinner Party in Beverly Hills.

Sleekest Neckline: Julianna Margulies

Photo: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com/Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

At Barneys New York Celebrates Narciso Rodriguez’s 20th Anniversary in New York.

Best Red-on-Red: Kapri

Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin

At the Universal Music Group’s Grammy Awards After-Party in New York.

Prettiest Polka Dots: Princess Beatrice

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

At Burberry Celebrates “Be Cool, Be Nice” in London.

Best Color Combo: Luisella Meloni and Liya Kebede

Photo: Angela Pham/BFA.com/Angela Pham/BFA.com

At Diane von Furstenberg and Steven Kolb Welcome the New Editors in Chief in New York.

Most Ready for Valentine’s Day: Caroline Vreeland and This Door

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com/Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

At Morgan Lane Valentine’s Dinner in New York.

Sparkliest: Chloe Jane

Photo: Griffin Lipson/BFA.com/Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

At the Shinola Audio and Mark Ronson 2018 Grammys Party in New York.

Nicest Accent Jewelry: Aube Jolicoeur

Photo: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com/Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

At Barneys New York Celebrates Narciso Rodriguez’s 20th Anniversary in New York.

Coziest: Cleo Wade

Photo: Griffin Lipson/BFA.com/Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

At Marlo Laz Celebrates Desert Rising Collection in New York.

Most Hard-core: Sara MacDonald

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ale

At the ALEXACHUNG Fantastic Collection Party in London.

Prettiest Ruffles: Wendy Yu

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Yu

At her Chinese New Year Celebration at Kensington Palace in London.

Most Blue Man Group: Sonoya Mizuno

Photo: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Shiseido

At the Shiseido Essential Energy L.A. Event in Los Angeles.

Best Winter White: Lady Emma Weymouth

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the E by Equinox Launch Event in London.

Coolest Patterns: Rebecca Hall and Laura Jones

Photo: Mike Vitellii/BFA.com/Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

At the Sonia Rykiel x Webster Celebrate Sonia Rykiel’s 50th Anniversary Party in New York.

Best Pajama-Party Look: Morgan Curtis and Sophie Roche Conti

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com/Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

At Morgan Lane Valentine’s Dinner in New York.

Most Twirl-Ready: Aira Ferreira

Photo: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com/Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

At Barneys New York Celebrates Narciso Rodriguez’s 20th Anniversary in New York.

Best Prints: Lili Sumner

Photo: Collins Nai /BFA.com/Collins Nai/BFA.com

At the Let’s Panic Benefit for New Sanctuary Coalition.