The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love parties! There seem to be 1,568 fashion parties in New York and L.A. and *around the world* every week! Here are the highlights: Jessica Williams wore the brightest pastel dress you’ve ever seen. Issa Rae wore a cozy sweater dress (you can shop for your own here). And Cleo Wade wore a great take on fringe. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Sweater Dress: Issa Rae in Narciso Rodriguez
At American Express + Justin Timberlake Partner for Intimate Album Listening Experience in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
Prettiest Puffy Sleeves: Alexa Chung
At Wendy Yu’s Chinese New Year Celebration at Kensington Palace in London.
Brightest: Jessica Williams
At the Universal Music Group’s 2018 Grammy Awards After-Party.
Chicest Jacket: Marisa Tomei
At the Mr. Leight x BG Dinner in New York.
Ice Queen: Stacey Bendet
At the Mia Moretti x Isa Tapia Event in New York.
Most Ready to Disco: Iskra Lawrence
At the 60th Annual Grammy Awards After-Party hosted by Benny Blanco and Diplo with SVEDKA Vodka and Interscope Records in New York.
Best Clutch: Ashley Tisdale
At Edie Parker’s L.A. Dinner Party in Beverly Hills.
Sleekest Neckline: Julianna Margulies
At Barneys New York Celebrates Narciso Rodriguez’s 20th Anniversary in New York.
Best Red-on-Red: Kapri
At the Universal Music Group’s Grammy Awards After-Party in New York.
Prettiest Polka Dots: Princess Beatrice
At Burberry Celebrates “Be Cool, Be Nice” in London.
Best Color Combo: Luisella Meloni and Liya Kebede
At Diane von Furstenberg and Steven Kolb Welcome the New Editors in Chief in New York.
Most Ready for Valentine’s Day: Caroline Vreeland and This Door
At Morgan Lane Valentine’s Dinner in New York.
Sparkliest: Chloe Jane
At the Shinola Audio and Mark Ronson 2018 Grammys Party in New York.
Nicest Accent Jewelry: Aube Jolicoeur
At Barneys New York Celebrates Narciso Rodriguez’s 20th Anniversary in New York.
Coziest: Cleo Wade
At Marlo Laz Celebrates Desert Rising Collection in New York.
Most Hard-core: Sara MacDonald
At the ALEXACHUNG Fantastic Collection Party in London.
Prettiest Ruffles: Wendy Yu
At her Chinese New Year Celebration at Kensington Palace in London.
Most Blue Man Group: Sonoya Mizuno
At the Shiseido Essential Energy L.A. Event in Los Angeles.
Best Winter White: Lady Emma Weymouth
At the E by Equinox Launch Event in London.
Coolest Patterns: Rebecca Hall and Laura Jones
At the Sonia Rykiel x Webster Celebrate Sonia Rykiel’s 50th Anniversary Party in New York.
Best Pajama-Party Look: Morgan Curtis and Sophie Roche Conti
At Morgan Lane Valentine’s Dinner in New York.
Most Twirl-Ready: Aira Ferreira
At Barneys New York Celebrates Narciso Rodriguez’s 20th Anniversary in New York.
Best Prints: Lili Sumner
At the Let’s Panic Benefit for New Sanctuary Coalition.