Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

This year’s Olympic Games may be the coldest in more than 20 years, but not to fret — beloved Tonga flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua, better known as the “Tonga guy,” still walked in the opening ceremony with visible, oiled-up pecs.

The internet first had its collective meltdown over Taufatofua at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he and his chiseled abs competed in Tae Kwon Do. After losing his first match, the 34-year-old Scorpio decided to pick up a sport he had never before tried, so that he could qualify for this year’s Olympics. According to New Zealand’s Newshub, the ever-impressive “Oily Tongan” — their words, not mine — will be competing in a cross-country-skiing event.

While he may not have yet competed, he has already won the Opening Ceremony.

My guy from Tonga is back oiled up — bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) February 9, 2018

Our producers are far more excited to see #Tonga guy than the #Americans at the #OpeningCeremony .



I'm looking at you @KellyChasesNews , @Rebecca_Perry , @AlexVitaleK5 .



If he doesn't show up soon we're leading with a breaker. "Where is Tonga man?" pic.twitter.com/vjQO5DC1QH — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 9, 2018

Lord those people with flares had better steer clear of Tonga guy - he'll go up like a Roman candle! — Ros S (@rfsatar) February 9, 2018

Don't usually like #OpeningCeremony stuff, but this has been quite good, some great imagery...like the guy from Tonga 😎 — Countdown Music Aust (@CountdownAus) February 9, 2018

OH GOD THE TONGA GUY GETS ALL THE PRIZES ALL OF THEM #PyeongChang2018 — chinotenshi (@chinotenshi) February 9, 2018

Bermuda: Its not that cold. We can wear shorts.



Tonga guy: Hold my beer#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/i4z8Btrvdm — Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) February 9, 2018

Shirtless Tonga guy is back! He wins again! #Pyeongchang2018 — Josh Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) February 9, 2018

But Taufatofua’s more than just a shiny man who is world-class in multiple sports — he cares about the environment, appears to support the craft of journalism, and most importantly, loves dogs.