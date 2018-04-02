The Kindred Male Shoppers at New York’s Filson Store

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Our new series, wherein we stake out a store for a day and ogle its clientele. First up, the similar-looking fellows at Filson (40 Great Jones St.).

Adam Wichmand (above), 34, Consultant, from Denmark

“I have to wear a suit to work. Not suit and tie, though — in Copenhagen, wearing a tie is not part of the corporate culture anymore.”

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

David Squire, 53, Teacher, from Washington, D.C.

“I have four or five Filson vests. A couple of the Mackinaw jackets. And a few of the bags as well. I even visited the original Filson in Seattle last year.”

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Kevin Mallory, 58, Sales, from Chicago

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Charlie Reighard, 25, Medical Student, from New York

“I’m looking for gloves. I have very poor circulation, I think, so I’ve been spending the morning at a few different shops trying some pairs out. I actually didn’t find a pair I liked.”

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Peter Marley, 29, Photographer, from Ireland

“I’m in the props department on Game of Thrones, and this week we’ve been outdoors every single day. My Filson tin-cloth trousers and woolen vests have made it bearable.”

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Philip Willerslev-Olsen, 34, Economist, from Denmark

“Before this, I was at Incase, the Nike store, and Bose. It was really fun to go in New York because the dollar is really weak right now.”

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Domenico Chiappini, 33, Farmer, from Italy

*This article appears in the February 5, 2018, issue of New York Magazine.