These Penguins Are Collecting Valentines

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s already Valentine’s Day for the African penguins at San Francisco’s California Academy of Sciences, the AP reports.

In an annual tradition, biologists handed out red, heart-shaped pieces of felt nesting material to the resident penguins — who love nesting material.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“It’s very important for you get a mate to have a nice looking nest,” Vicki McCloskey of the California Academy of Sciences told the AP.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

So, the penguins waited patiently for their annual gift from the biologists. Although the birds are often monogamous, they don’t usually share their red felt with each other. Instead, they typically go home, tear up the present, and wait for one of their peers to admire their handiwork.

To watch the process in real time, check out the live Penguin cam from the California Academy of Sciences here.