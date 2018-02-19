This Is Travis Scott’s First Public Statement About His Daughter, Stormi

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

At long last, Travis Scott has broken his silence on the birth of his daughter, Stormi Webster, with Kylie Jenner. While Jenner released a moving 11-minute video documenting her hidden pregnancy, Travis had not issued a statement, tweet, or Instagram addressing his daughter until yesterday. The new father told paparazzi the following, according to TMZ:

“She’s beautiful.”

Last week, Scott posted a Snapchat of him getting a flu shot with Jenner. That was the first public photo of the two since Stormi’s birth was announced. Slowly but surely we’re getting more out of Scott.