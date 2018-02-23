Kith’s Collaboration With Champion Is Worth the Hype

By
It was only a matter of time until Ronnie Fieg’s line Kith blew up. Fieg has been praised by everyone from Tommy Hilfiger to Virgil Abloh. He’s a master of hype-inducing collaborations, and unlike other brands, he’s been able to capitalize on his willingness to include women as part of the streetwear conversation.

Today, Kith’s new limited-edition collection drops exclusively on Net-a-Porter. The brand partnered with Champion to create eight feminine basics in retro silhouettes. The classic blue sweatpants seen above are already sold out, but scroll ahead to shop the rest of our picks.

Kith x Champion T-Shirt
Kith x Champion T-Shirt
$55 at Net-A-Porter
Kith x Champion Sweatshirt
Kith x Champion Sweatshirt
$120 at Net-A-Porter
Kith x Champion Sweatpants
Kith x Champion Sweatpants
$130 at Net-A-Porter
Kith x Champion Mini Dress
Kith x Champion Mini Dress
$120 at Net-A-Porter
Kith x Champion Hooded Top
Kith x Champion Hooded Top
$140 at Net-A-Porter

This Limited-Edition Streetwear Collab Is Selling Out Fast