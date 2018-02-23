Photo: Courtesy of Kith

It was only a matter of time until Ronnie Fieg’s line Kith blew up. Fieg has been praised by everyone from Tommy Hilfiger to Virgil Abloh. He’s a master of hype-inducing collaborations, and unlike other brands, he’s been able to capitalize on his willingness to include women as part of the streetwear conversation.

Today, Kith’s new limited-edition collection drops exclusively on Net-a-Porter. The brand partnered with Champion to create eight feminine basics in retro silhouettes. The classic blue sweatpants seen above are already sold out, but scroll ahead to shop the rest of our picks.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.