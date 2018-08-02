Silicon Valley Star Has Some … Interesting Opinions About #MeToo

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In an interview with the A.V. Club about his new rom-com The Entanglement, Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch shares some rather interesting opinions about the #MeToo movement.

After saying that co-star T.J. Miller’s tumultuous departure from Silicon Valley was “the right move” and that “everybody involved is happier,” the interviewer asks Middleditch about allegations that Miller punched and sexually assaulted a woman when he was in college. Turns out that, as a “male human,” Middleditch finds allegations such as these a little “scary.”

As he puts it:

I think that’s the tricky thing with all this stuff. Speaking as a guy, as a man, as a male human, it’s kind of scary, with this fervor that’s surrounding it, where an allegation can just pop up and then it’s really incumbent upon you to fervently defend your character. I’m not gonna dive into what’s real or not. I’m just saying it’s a little bit scary. I mean, I thought the whole Aziz Ansari thing was kind of absurd. Like, there’s a difference between assault and just kind of strange sex. You don’t want to live in a world where it’s just so stiff that there’s no, I don’t know, something? I don’t know where I’m going with that, but I don’t really know enough about [the allegations against Miller] to comment on. Just don’t know about it, really. But it is tricky, you know. It’s weird. It’s like we live in a world where currently the climate, let’s say, is where a j’accuse will really turn your world upside down.

At this point, Middleditch’s publicist sharply cut off the interview and asked they return to talking about the film. Sounds about right!