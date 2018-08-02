Katie Roiphe’s Man Seems to Be Tweeting Angry Responses at Her Critics

Photo: Jason Andrew

On Sunday, Media Twitter let out a collective groan when Harper’s published anti-feminist feminist Katie Roiphe’s much-anticipated/dreaded essay on #MeToo and the Shitty Media Men list. In it, Roiphe suggests that many of the current stories about sexual harassment and assault are overblown and bemoans the attacks she has faced from “Twitter feminists.” The platform, she suggests, lends itself to frenzied hostility and ad hominem insults (in place of the nuanced dialogue she professes to seek).

The piece indeed received ample criticism on Twitter, prompting Tim Nye — a writer and art dealer, who seems to be Roiphe’s man friend —to begin firing off angry tweets.

You are a moron wrapped inside a moron — tim nye (@timnye11) February 5, 2018

What if you had a brain? — tim nye (@timnye11) February 5, 2018

God you really are offeensively stupid — tim nye (@timnye11) February 5, 2018

Nye really loves calling people morons.

Such lofty ambitions. Moron — tim nye (@timnye11) February 5, 2018

You are an absolute moron — tim nye (@timnye11) February 5, 2018

My beef w you is you are staggeringly stupid — tim nye (@timnye11) February 5, 2018

And “single cell organism”s.

Wow. You really have the intelligence of a single cell organism. Learn how to read before you open your mouth — tim nye (@timnye11) February 5, 2018

Boring if u have the attention span of a single cell organism — tim nye (@timnye11) February 5, 2018

Some might say there’s a certain irony in reacting to those who have gotten angry at your partner on Twitter (after she wrote something about how people are too angry on Twitter) by getting angry on Twitter. But I guess some of us are just morons.

The Cut has reached out to Roiphe and Nye for confirmation about the nature of their relationship.