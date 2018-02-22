Trump Calls the NRA ‘Great People’ in Wake of Mass Shooting

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Ever since a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last week, there’s been a renewed vigor in the fight to end senseless gun violence and enact stricter gun control. Meanwhile, the president is … tweeting compliments about the National Rifle Association.

On Thursday, he called the gun right advocacy group “Great People and Great American Patriots” who “love our Country and will do the right thing” in a tweet. He added, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Earlier in the morning, he sent out several tweets — first accusing “Fake News” outlets of falsely reporting that he wanted to give teachers guns, and then writing that he did in fact want to give teachers guns.

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Just a day prior, the president held a listening session with various people affected by Stoneman and several previous mass shootings where he carried notes that reminded him to say “I hear you.”