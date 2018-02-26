Trump Campaign Uses Photo of School Shooting Survivor in Fundraising Email

Photo: Courtesy of The White House

The Trump reelection campaign sent out an email blast on Saturday in which they used a photo of a Stoneman Douglas school shooting survivor and solicited donations, CNN reports.

The photo in question is of 17-year-old Madeleine Wilford and family being visited by the president and First Lady on February 16. The email also includes a button asking for contributions for the campaign.

Unbelievable: the Trump campaign just sent out an email using the Parkland shooting, including photos of survivors, to raise money for his reelection campaign. pic.twitter.com/2WInImvsIA — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 24, 2018

“Trump is taking steps toward banning gun bump stocks and strengthening background checks for gun purchasers,” the text reads. “The President has made his intent very clear: ‘making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority.’” It did not appear to include his repeated insistence on arming teachers.