White House Staff Secretary Resigns After Abuse Allegations

Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Another member of the Trump administration has abruptly resigned: Axios reports that White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter is out of the job after two ex-wives alleged that he had abused them.

On Monday, the Daily Mail published an interview with Porter’s second wife, Jennifer Willoughby. In it, she provided extensive allegations of physical and emotional abuse. “I would not recommend anyone to date him or marry him,” she also said. “But I definitely want him in the White House and the position he is in.” Willoughby filed a protective order against Porter in 2010. (They were married from 2009-2013.)

The following day, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Chief of Staff John Kelly both defended Porter against the allegations. Kelly in particular called him “a man of true integrity and honor” as well as “a friend, a confidante, and a trusted professional.”

Then, on Wednesday, the Mail published their piece with Porter’s first wife, Colbie Holderness. Along with similar allegations of physical and emotional abuse were photos provided by Holderness of her with a black eye — sustained, she says, when Porter punched her in the face.

Prior to this job, Porter worked as Senator Orrin Hatch’s chief of staff. He was also rumored to be dating White House communications director Hope Hicks.