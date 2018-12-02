U.S. Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim Craved Ice Cream While Competing

Olympians — they’re just like us! While competing in the finals of the women’s snowboarding halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics, U.S. snowboarder and cool-teen Chloe Kim was hit with a hankering for something other than winning: ice cream.
Kim just couldn’t keep her craving to herself, so she broadcasted it to the world in what may be the first-ever instance of an Olympian tweeting while competing.
“Could be down for some ice cream rn,” reads the relatable tweet.
Kim ended up getting the win in the finals, which she hopefully celebrated with a scoop or three of her favorite flavor.