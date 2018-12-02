U.S. Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim Craved Ice Cream While Competing

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Olympians — they’re just like us! While competing in the finals of the women’s snowboarding halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics, U.S. snowboarder and cool-teen Chloe Kim was hit with a hankering for something other than winning: ice cream.

Kim just couldn’t keep her craving to herself, so she broadcasted it to the world in what may be the first-ever instance of an Olympian tweeting while competing.

“Could be down for some ice cream rn,” reads the relatable tweet.

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

Aren’t you competing right now? — Spencer Hren (@SpencerHren) February 12, 2018

Kim ended up getting the win in the finals, which she hopefully celebrated with a scoop or three of her favorite flavor.