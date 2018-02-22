U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Wins First Gold in 20 Years

Photo: ED JONES / Contributor/This content is subject to copyright.

In a nail-biter of a final, the U.S. women’s national hockey team won their first Olympic gold for the first time in 20 years, destroying Canada’s winning streak.

Regulation time ended with a tie, leading to 20-minute overtime, then a penalty shootout, then a sudden-death shoot-out. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winning goal. But 20-year-old goalkeeper Maddie Rooney had to make one more save in order to end the game — which she did. Team USA won after three hours of play.

If you needed a better look at how DIRTY Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's game winning goal was 😱 https://t.co/wkOWa0qwZl pic.twitter.com/7GRRCOkoNk — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

If you needed any more reason to be a fan, the team had previously boycotted the World Championships, protesting unequal pay in USA Hockey. They were reigning world champions at the time.