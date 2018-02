The Latest on the Cut

Yesterday at 6:13 p.m.

Kanye West Posted Yeezy Ads All Over the Subway

The designer brings Calabasas to New York.

Yesterday at 6:10 p.m.

The NRA Is Losing Corporate Partners at an Astounding Rate

MetLife, Hertz, Enterprise, National, Symantec, and Wyndham Hotels have all stopped offering discounts to NRA members.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

This Tote Bag Is a Piece of History

It’s from Christopher Bailey’s final collection for Burberry.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

The Hidden Imagery of an Abstract Expressionist Master

Early work by Sue Williams contains embedded imagery that imbues her paintings with power and movement.

Yesterday at 5:18 p.m.

After the Olympics, Some Olympians Will Just Give Up

New research on the science of motivation says it’s hard to keep going after reaching your personal best.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

Emily Ratajkowski Just Got ‘Surprise’ Married in a Zara Suit

She married her new boyfriend of several weeks.

Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

La Mer Is Releasing a New Moisturizer in Collaboration With Kate Hudson

Hudson is an “ocean enthusiast.”

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

Olympian Who Wore ‘I Don’t Do Doping’ Shirt Accused of Doing Doping

After participating in an anti-doping video, Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for a banned heart medication.

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

Shooting Survivor Asks Melania Trump to Stop Donald Jr. From Cyberbullying Her

Fourteen-year-old Stoneman Douglas student Lauren Hogg and her family are being targeted by conspiracy theorists.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Awe-inspiring looks from every fête that mattered.

Yesterday at 2:16 p.m.

Cardinal Who Tweeted ‘Nighty-Night, Baby’ Was Just Trying to Message His Sister

Or so a Church spokesperson says.

Yesterday at 2:14 p.m.

Lorde Finally Speaks Out About Those Jack Antonoff Dating Rumors

The singer was spotted getting cozy with Lena Dunham’s ex on the streets of Auckland.

Yesterday at 2:08 p.m.

A State in India Is Now Offering Free Breast Implants to the Poor

“Why should beauty treatment not be available to the poor?,” the state’s health minister asked.

Yesterday at 2:04 p.m.

THESE Are the People Playing Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Lifetime has released pictures of the actors playing the royal family in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, and uh, okay.

Yesterday at 1:53 p.m.

Deciem CEO Claims Things Are Okay Despite Turmoil

Brandon Truaxe says the company is not in danger.

Yesterday at 1:50 p.m.

Watch the Versace Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

Yesterday at 1:38 p.m.

The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week, Day 1

These are the best street-style looks from Milan Fashion Week so far, which include lots of silk blouses, Gucci, and bold color.

Yesterday at 1:18 p.m.

This Is Why You Shouldn’t Attack the Stoneman Students

“We should change the names of AR-15s to ‘Marco Rubio’ because they are so easy to buy.”

Yesterday at 12:56 p.m.

How This College Student Gets Her Skin So Good

Her mom turned her onto her favorite cleanser.

Yesterday at 12:50 p.m.

Trump Admits He ‘Tries Like Hell’ to Hide His Bald Spot

The president bravely spoke his truth to the audience at CPAC today.