What Did Mike Pence Buy Mother At CVS For Valentine’s Day?

In honor of Valentine’s Day, significant others around the world are quietly slipping into their neighborhood chocolate, flower, or stuffed-bear retailer for last minute gifts.

And according to CBS news reporter Jacqueline Alemany, Vice President Mike Pence may have been one of those shoppers.

Earlier this afternoon, the VP was spotted ducking into a CVS just blocks from the White House. Spectators believe he purchased a Valentine’s Day gift for his wife. (Yes, there’s an SNL skit for that, see below.)

No one is quite sure what he bought, but Twitter users have offered some ideas:

Mother likes the heart shaped Whitman box. Not the liberal fancy one with nuts and other abominations. — MericanDaddy (@MericanDaddy) February 14, 2018

A loaf of wonder bread and a pint of strawberry milk — Olga P. Attenbottom (@ohpattenbottoms) February 14, 2018

Bandaids? Toothpaste? Romantic guy. — Sandra Tutton (@SandraTutton) February 14, 2018