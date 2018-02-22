Here’s Your Work Wardrobe’s Secret Weapon

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.
If I was forced to wear the same thing to work every day for the rest of my life, I’d choose a blazer. A good one makes you look as put-together as Emanuelle Alt, even if you’re just wearing it with Converse and a T-shirt. If your workplace is fairly buttoned-up, you probably wear at least one a week, so why not make it fun? Whether you’re in finance or the art world, here are 13 great blazers under $200 to take you from the office to drinks with your work spouse. Scroll below to shop them all.
The Best Basic
Just kicking off your blazer collection? Start with a piece you can wear with anything. Black will always be a workplace necessity, and the buttons on this are muted and minimal.
The Sustainable One
Urban Outfitters has a great selection of vintage finds like this blazer, sourced by the company’s Urban Renewal team.
A Trendy Menswear-Inspired Blazer
Because the check trend doesn’t seem to be winding down anytime soon.
The Balmain Dupe
Don’t want to spend a mortgage payment on a Balmain blazer? With gold shiny buttons and a waist-fitting silhouette, this one’s a close approximation.
If You Hate Ironing
Even the most expensive blazers can be prone to creases, but Everlane’s Italian GoWeave versions are conveniently wrinkle resistant.
The Warm-Weather Blazer
The material is 54 percent linen for increased breathability, so no sweaty armpits here.
The One for Casual Fridays
The texture and the lack of collar make it feel more casual, but the structured shoulders keep it from being sloppy.
The Two-in-One Blazer
You can remove the peplum for a less dramatic look.
The Artsy One
When your workplace is more Soho than Wall Street, here’s an unconventional yet professional blazer that will make you feel put together.
A Black Blazer With Oomph
The contrast stitching is chic and unexpected without being too in-your-face.
The One for After-Work Drinks
Blazers have come a long way from their stuffy ’80s image, but they can still feel out of place at a bar. This one has an open collar, making it feel a bit more relaxed.
If You Have a Little More to Spend
Put this on, and people will think its Isabel Marant.
If You Love Balenciaga
The hourglass blazers were the runaway hit of Demna’s inaugural collection for Balenciaga. Here’s an affordable, less exaggerated version.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.