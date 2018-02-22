Here’s Your Work Wardrobe’s Secret Weapon

Photo: Nabile Quenum

If I was forced to wear the same thing to work every day for the rest of my life, I’d choose a blazer. A good one makes you look as put-together as Emanuelle Alt, even if you’re just wearing it with Converse and a T-shirt. If your workplace is fairly buttoned-up, you probably wear at least one a week, so why not make it fun? Whether you’re in finance or the art world, here are 13 great blazers under $200 to take you from the office to drinks with your work spouse. Scroll below to shop them all.

The Best Basic

Blazer Just kicking off your blazer collection? Start with a piece you can wear with anything. Black will always be a workplace necessity, and the buttons on this are muted and minimal. $50 at H&M

The Sustainable One

Vintage Wool Blazer Urban Outfitters has a great selection of vintage finds like this blazer, sourced by the company’s Urban Renewal team. $59 at Urban Outfitters

A Trendy Menswear-Inspired Blazer

The Balmain Dupe

Photo: Brown, Indya Mural Oversize Double Breasted Blazer Don’t want to spend a mortgage payment on a Balmain blazer? With gold shiny buttons and a waist-fitting silhouette, this one’s a close approximation. $79 at Nordstrom

If You Hate Ironing

Italian GoWeave Classic Blazer Even the most expensive blazers can be prone to creases, but Everlane’s Italian GoWeave versions are conveniently wrinkle resistant. $125 at Everlane

The Warm-Weather Blazer

Leith Double Breasted Blazer The material is 54 percent linen for increased breathability, so no sweaty armpits here. $75 at Nordstrom

The One for Casual Fridays

Madewell Velvet Blazer The texture and the lack of collar make it feel more casual, but the structured shoulders keep it from being sloppy. $160 at Net-a-Porter

The Two-in-One Blazer

Cardington Black Pinstripe Blazer $170 (was $245, now 31% off) You can remove the peplum for a less dramatic look. $170 at Finery London

The Artsy One

Wrap Tie Blazer When your workplace is more Soho than Wall Street, here’s an unconventional yet professional blazer that will make you feel put together. $110 at Topshop

A Black Blazer With Oomph

Photo: Brown, Indya Contrast Seam Blazer The contrast stitching is chic and unexpected without being too in-your-face. $120 at Mango

The One for After-Work Drinks

Going-out Blazer Blazers have come a long way from their stuffy ’80s image, but they can still feel out of place at a bar. This one has an open collar, making it feel a bit more relaxed. $148 at J. Crew

If You Have a Little More to Spend

If You Love Balenciaga

1-01 Babaton Sonia Jacket $70 (was $278, now 75% off) The hourglass blazers were the runaway hit of Demna’s inaugural collection for Balenciaga. Here’s an affordable, less exaggerated version. $70 at Aritizia

