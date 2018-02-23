Why Is Everyone So Upset About the Women’s Figure-Skating Results?

Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

The 2018 Winter Olympics’ most anticipated teen showdown ended even more dramatically than we could have imagined: 15-year-old Alina Zagitova of Russia won gold in women’s figure skating on Friday, beating her 18-year-old training partner and rival Evgenia Medvedeva. And many people are not happy about the results.

As you know, we’ve obsessed over the rivalry between Zagitova and Medvedeva during the entire Winter Games. Though they may look like two tiny, beautiful Russian dolls, the teens are the two best figure skaters in the world and train under the same coach, Eteri Tutberidze, who pits them against each other. (For instance, Tutberidze says things like: “I can sometimes show Zhenya [Evgenia] and say, ‘Look, how Alina is working,’ and I tell Alina, ‘Look, how Zhenya is working.’”)

So, the duo were in a neck-in-neck race for the gold in Pyeongchang. Zagitova won the gold with a routine that earned 239.57 points and prompted NBC commentator Terry Gannon to ask, “Has the apprentice become the master?” Medvedeva, who completed a truly stunning routine, only garnered 238.26 points, landing her the silver.

But almost immediately after the results, many people took to social media to claim that Medvedeva was robbed. The elder teen skater’s performance was truly beautiful — a moving display of sheer skill and emotional theatrics that seemingly could not be rivaled. Meanwhile, Zagitova’s performance was thrilling, but mostly just because it included a bunch of jumps. Here’s what the Twitter judges had to say:

Medvedeva: I will take you on an emotional journey that ends with me getting hit by a train



Zagitova: I’ll just do all my jumps in the last twenty seconds Bc they are worth more points then who cares about the journey



I DEMAND JUSTICE — kang (@jaycaspiankang) February 23, 2018

Ooooooh I think Medvedeva was robbed a little bit there. -J #olympics — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) February 23, 2018

Me: *watches skating once every four years, can barely stand on ice*



Also me: "Medvedeva was robbed, here are 16 reasons why" — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 23, 2018

Me: hi yes, i'd like to report a robbery

Police: yes, what is it?

Me: Evgenia Medvedeva's Pyeongchang 2018 gold medal — Lau. 🍵 (@MoriNoKaeru1) February 23, 2018

What?!?!?? Evgenia Medvedeva

was flawless. FLAWLESS. She transported her audience to a story and she showed so much emotion! And she get’s silver?!?? pic.twitter.com/geWxOiCuiG — Mikayla (@Mikayla36692343) February 23, 2018

Evgenia Medvedeva just got absolutely robbed



Figure skating should be about artistry, not just who can do more jumps in a more compressed period of time — Dan Silver (@dsilver88) February 23, 2018

Evgenia Medvedeva just threw it down. A masterful performance. And what a show of force by Russia. Like USA’s Tara vs. Michelle 20 years ago. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) February 23, 2018

Some other Twitter users even compared Medvedeva’s loss to when Michelle Kwan shockingly lost the gold to Tara Lipinski in Nagano back in 1998 — one of the biggest figure-skating upsets in recent history (until now, we guess).

I’d like to take a moment to remind everyone that Michelle Kwan was totally robbed 20 years ago. #Olympics #NeverForget — Brenda W. (@truebluebrenda) February 23, 2018

I see Michelle Kwan trending and realize I've found my people. I will never be okay about it either. — Cheyenne (@ctshannon) February 23, 2018

One last tweet before I call it a night, since I thought Medvedeva deserved gold: Yuna Kim was robbed 4 years ago. Michelle Kwan was robbed in 98.



Yep, still angry about those. #figureskating #olympics — Nancy Yang (@n_yang) February 23, 2018

Evengenia Medvedeva not winning gold tonight is the biggest robbery on ice since Michelle Kwan was robbed in '98. Tara was rooting for Zagitova - big surprise, she knows nothing about artistry. — Jana DeYong (@JadeBleedsPurpl) February 23, 2018

Regardless of the results, we can’t believe that we have to wait four more years for more Olympic figure-skating drama!!!