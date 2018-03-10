10 Best Beauty Products From Dermstore’s Massive Skin-Care Sale

It looks like spring has finally sprung, and Dermstore sprung some great news on skin-care enthusiasts — you can save up to 20 percent off Dermstore’s entire site as part of their spring skin-care event. All you need to take advantage of the promotion is the code GLOW18, which will take 20 percent off most items. The sale runs through April 2, and there are plenty of products to stock up on that will give you a healthy complexion, like the potent DDF sulfur mask, a tinted sunscreen made by a beloved R&B star’s mother, and a peel that will reveal fresh and radiant skin.

For Super-Smooth Skin

An at-Home Peel That Really Works

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 $62 (was $77, now 19% off) Here’s a gem from the team that quite literally discovered glycolic acid. Exuviance’s weekly exfoliating treatment uses a potent acid concentration to smooth your face, lighten acne scars, and increase skin cell turnover. Translation? It does the work of a professional peel, but at home (and for a lot less). $62 at Dermstore with code: GLOW18

Frank Ocean–Approved Sunscreen

UNSUN Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30 $23 (was $29, now 21% off) Katonya Breaux (who happens to be Frank Ocean’s mom) was frustrated when she couldn’t find a skin-tone-flattering sunscreen, so she set out to make her own. Unsun is the result, and though Breaux formulated the sunscreen to blend in with her brown skin, the sunscreen is in fact translucent, so anyone can use it. It dries to a semi-matte finish and bathes your face in light-reflecting pigments. $23 at Dermstore with code: GLOW18

For Clear Skin

DDF Sulfur Therapeutic Mask $36 (was $45, now 20% off) Got pimples? You’re going to need DDF’s sulfur mask, and you’ll also need to hold your nose. The mask’s 10 percent sulfur formula shrinks zits overnight without drying skin. As for the mask’s rotten-egg sulfur stench? That vanishes with a quick rinse. $36 at Dermstore with code: GLOW18

An Inexpensive Cleanser That Really Works

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser $12 (was $15, now 20% off) Cleansers are boring, but CeraVe’s hydrating one is absolutely brilliant. It skips all of the stuff that makes cleansers bad — fragrance, fussy ingredients, and a steep price — and simply cleans your face without stripping it of moisture. And as a bonus, skin-care obsessives should be happy to read that the cleanser is formulated with a low pH. $12 at Dermstore with code: GLOW18

For Glowy Skin and Selfies

Joanna Vargas Twilight Face Mask $60 (was $75, now 20% off) Actress Judy Greer swears that wearing this mask makes it seem like she slept ten hours, even on a red-eye. Created by Hollywood aesthetician Joanna Vargas, whose face-massaging hands basically never stop moving during awards season, this sheet mask contains active ingredients to soothe, de-puff, and hydrate skin. $60 at Dermstore with code: GLOW18

A Non-Messy Exfoliator

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2 Percent BHA Liquid Exfoliant $23 (was $29, now 21% off) The Cut is a longtime fan of Paula’s Choice, especially her liquid exfoliants. Think of this as a more affordable, less intense version, or dupe, of the legendary P-50, that will brighten skin and effortlessly dissolve dead skin cells without redness or irritation. $23 at Dermstore with code: GLOW18

A French Pharmacy Favorite

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Tinted Mineral Ultra Fluid Sunscreen $27 (was $33.50, now 19% off) You don’t have to travel to Paris to buy this. In drugstores all across France, this is a sunscreen favorite that won’t break you out and leaves your skin moisturized, silky, and protected with SPF50. This particular version is tinted so you can even skip the BB cream after, but the non-tinted version is also on sale. $27 at Dermstore with code: GLOW18

The Original Peel

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel - Packettes $70 (was $88, now 20% off) An strong at-home peel that’s become a classic product since it was released decades ago. It was one of the first products to welcome and include what we know now to be essential in skin care — strong face acids — and people still constantly praise for making a huge difference to their skin. Since then, multiple versions in different strengths have come out including those for sensitive skin, but this “Extra Strength” one is the original. $70 at Dermstore with code: GLOW18

The Moisturizer for Everyone

Tammy Fender Intensive Repair Balm $104 (was $130, now 20% off) Yes, this is a pricey product. But in the natural-beauty world, this is considered La Mer. It’s a rich balm that moisturizes and soothes — but impressively, it works for all skin types. Facialist Tammy Fender (who counts Angelica Huston as a client) created a plant-based formula that also treats acne, rosacea, eczema, and dermatitis. $104 at Dermstore with code: GLOW18

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.