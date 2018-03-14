The Absurd Spring Trend That Won Us Over

Once in a while, a trend appears on the runway, trickles down to your local mall, and then lodges itself firmly inside your brain. Now Trending is our weekly roundup of where to buy that look that’s been haunting you.

When I saw everyone carrying clear plastic bags and wearing clear plastic shoes at fashion month, I swear I thought it was a hoax. Why would you pay money for see-through accessories?

If PVC is a hoax, though, it’s one being perpetrated by trickster Karl Lagerfeld, who created clear bags, boots, and rain hats for Chanel’s 2018 spring collection. And the more I looked at them, the more I started to get it: transparency is fun.

Sure, it’s not necessarily practical to show the world the contents of your purse, but fashion doesn’t have to be practical. Carrying a clear bag or wearing clear shoes makes you feel like a little kid. It also encourages you to get creative with styling, whether you’re picking out brightly colored pouches to organize your plastic purse or finding a muted color palette that goes with your PVC shoes. If you like putting a look together, you can really go to town.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite transparent accessories for playing with the trend.

Under $50

Clear fanny pack Plastic fanny packs let you wear two trends at once. This one’s too tiny to fit much, but at $20, it’s a good way to start experimenting with transparency. $20 at Bershka

Clear Mini Tote Bag The brown color and big front pocket will obscure at least some of your stuff. $24 at Urban Outfitters

Grid Plastic Shopper Tote Bag The wide shape of this one allows you to carry around a laptop along with your other essentials. $29 at Urban Outfitters

BP. Mini Translucent Metal Handle Bag The boxy shape is chic, and the gold handle adds a nice modern touch. $39 at Nordstrom

VINYL SHOPPER BAG A simple tote like this one would look great with a miniature red tote inside. $40 at Mango

Charlotte Perspex High Heels in Grey Faux Snake If you’re scared to jump into clear bags, try shoes with see-through straps. It’s just enough plastic without being overbearing. $45 at Public Desire

Under $100

Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Rain Booties Kim Kardashian has been wearing boots like these barefoot, but we recommend wearing them with socks. It’s never a good look when your foot sweat fogs up your shoes. $60 at Shopbop

Hot Pink Clear PVC Belt Bag This fanny pack is meant to be worn as a belt. Try it with trousers and a pink shirt, as seen here. $69 at Frankie Shop

Under $200

Calvin Klein Women’s Graycie Mules A more conservative take on the trend. $115 at Macy’s

Rachel Comey Factor Earrings These arty earrings go with literally everything. $115 at Shopbop

NIKE Air Vapormax Flyknit sneakers Wear these with bright-colored dresses and skirts. $190 at Net-a-POrter

Under $400

Tibi Hanson City Sandals On the runway, models wore these with suits. Depending on your job, you could do the same. $395 at Shopbop

Under $500

ANAIS TOTE, GREY PERSPEX These are expensive, but they’re also really well-designed. The thin tubular handles make them easy to carry, the size is perfect (not too big and not too small), and you can use the subtle colors to zhuzh up your outfit. $420 at Maryam Nassir Zadeh

