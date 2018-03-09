9 Classic, Practical Work Totes

Is there anything more useful than a tote bag? Get one in a structured shape and a practical color, and you can carry it every day without having to think twice about styling. (It’s pretty much the opposite of a wacky PVC bag.) You probably already own one, but if it’s time for an update, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down for nine to buy now, from a patent-leather weekender to a vegan version.

The Bag for Vegans

Overbrooke Large Vegan Leather Tote This actually feels as sturdy as real leather. $40 at Amazon

The Summertime Slouchy One

VIA REPUBBLICA Handbag A neutral color that feels right for warm weather, but still professional. $68 at Yoox

The One Everyone Else Has

The Day Market Tote This medium-sized, square-bottom tote is pretty much perfect. $165 at Everlane

If You Want Fancy Italian Leather

Classic Structured Leather Tote This Cuyana tote is made with Italian leather and microsuede lining that’s bonded together, so it looks soft and cozy but will keep its shape over time. $195 at Cuyana

For Those Who Want a Little Texture

GiGi New York Taylor Mini Python-Embossed Leather Tote This GiGi New York tote has a slightly embossed texture — nice if you’re over minimalism. From $285 at Saks Fifth Avenue

A Clean, Simple White Version

CARSON TOTE Since Frye leather is such good quality, this tote will actually stay white over time. $298 at Frye

If You’re About Your Business

Photo: 17-12-19 Accessories AM2 B8 ryankautzer W The Stowe Katie Tote Wide enough to accommodate a laptop. $390 at Shopbop

The Bright Weekender Option

Photo: 18-02-26 Accessories AM1 B1 dylanremis W KARA Multi Pinch Tote The red offers a nice jolt of color. $495 at Shopbop

The Can’t-Go-Wrong Classic

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission. Each product featured is independently selected, but may include paid promotion or additional compensation from our partners.