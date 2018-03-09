The Latest on the Cut

26 mins ago

Politician Who Insulted Parkland Shooting Survivors Gets New Opponent

He was running unopposed until he attacked Parkland survivors on Twitter. Then, a 28-year-old woman entered the race.

29 mins ago

The Best Nail Trends for Spring 2018

There’s one color experts say everyone will be wearing.

2:51 p.m.

Burt Reynolds Creepily Says He Fell in Love With Sally Field When She Was 7

“She was seven when I fell in love with her. She stayed seven for about 11 years.”

2:20 p.m.

Why Is Kendall Jenner Singing About Her Vagina in This Video?

She made her musical debut in a video with Chris Brown.

2:12 p.m.

Anyone Can Make Crocs Knockoffs, Court Rules

A win for ugly shoes everywhere.

2:07 p.m.

9 Classic, Practical Work Totes

Everybody needs one.

1:56 p.m.

Creator of Sh*tty Architecture Men List Wants to Make Sexual Predators Afraid

“I became acutely aware that my gender and my youth and my looks and charm were instrumental to the development of my career.”

1:37 p.m.

We Road Tested Glossier’s New Eye Shadow

How Lidstar looks in real life.

1:27 p.m.

Louis Vuitton’s Perfumer on Chocolate, Poetry, and His Favorite Smell

Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud on some of his favorite things.

1:04 p.m.

Kathie Lee Gifford Still Talks With Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby

“God knows their hearts and there’s hope for them.”

1:01 p.m.

The Absurd Spring Trend That Won Us Over

Fourteen transparent accessories, from shoes to bags to fanny packs.

12:54 p.m.

Let Cardi B Pregnant in Peace

According to TMZ, the rapper is pregnant and due in July.

12:45 p.m.

Here’s Why Trump Had a Bunch of Leafy Greens in His Pocket

Yes, it was intentional.

12:33 p.m.

The Queen Officially Approves of Meghan Markle

Thank god.

12:07 p.m.

Loewe’s Playful Sneakers Are Not Meant for the Gym

There’s nothing humdrum about these.

12:04 p.m.

What It’s Like to Be a Victim of the ‘Fertility Disaster’

Three patients on what it means to lose their eggs or embryos.

11:48 a.m.

How This New York Doula Gets Glowy Skin

Latham Thomas on her nightly beauty routine.

11:37 a.m.

Rihanna Responds to Snapchat Ad That Asked Users If They Want to ‘Slap Rihanna’

“Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

11:19 a.m.

Alaska Airlines Co-Pilot Says Captain Drugged and Raped Her

The assault allegedly occurred during a layover.

11:17 a.m.

This Is Glossier’s Most Unlikely Collaboration Yet

Still pink but you didn’t see this one coming.