A Brief History of Famous Women Shaving Their Heads

Grace Jones
Grace Jones

When: Late '70s Why: In her memoir, Jones explained why she got razor-happy: "It made me look hard, in a soft world. It made me look more like a thing than a person, but that was how I had felt I was treated growing up — as a thing, without feeling, an object, not even human. Without fully understanding it at the time, I savored the response to what I did to myself, by breaking certain laws about how I was meant to behave and look — as a model, a girl, a daughter, an American, a West Indian, a human being."
Sinéad O'Connor
Sinéad O'Connor

When: Late '80s Why: O'Connor explained the impetus behind her shaved head in a 2014 interview with Oprah. "I got put into the record business at a time when record executives were a little frisky. Put it that way," O'Connor said. "They wanted me to grow my hair really long and wear miniskirts and all that kind of stuff because they reckoned I'd look much prettier. So I went straight around to the barber and shaved the rest of my hair off."
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver

When: 1991 Why: Because long hair might get in the way of defeating that angry alien.
Alek Wek
Alek Wek

When: Mid '90s Why: Because she wanted to. Wek used her hair to break down beauty standards. While walking in a Betsey Johnson show in 1998, she ripped off her blonde wig and threw it to the crowd, as if to say: "I'm beautiful as I am."
Demi Moore
Demi Moore

When: 1996 Why: Paid $4 million to star as the first women to join an elite, fictional version of the Navy SEALs, Moore shaved off all her hair per the tough-lady actress trope. G.I. Jane may have been a critical failure, but Moore's hair was a hit.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett

When: 2000 Why: More of the same story here. Blanchett played a role that pitted her against a drug cartel boss in 2002's Heaven. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Blanchett explained that this was not her first foray into baldness: "Shaving off my hair is so liberating. I had to do it once for a film role, but I've done it periodically too."
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu

When: 2001 Why: Around the same time Erykah Badu ditched headwraps, she also went bald. It's not clear why she shaved her head, but she explain to Essence that she stopped wearing wraps after an encounter with a Santeria priest. "I realized it wasn't necessary anymore," she told the magazine."That man was from a long line of healers and he didn't have to look like one. He was born with it. No matter what he did or what he said, no one could take that away from him. That's when I was freed and began to evolve. I began to focus on being more in here than out there."
Amber Rose
Amber Rose

When: 2002 Why: Amber Rose's blonde shave was influenced by another famous woman: Sinéad O'Connor. "I was inspired by her. And I grew up in Philly ... Eve was really popular, and my friends said, 'Please don't do it, Amber, you're gonna look crazy.' And, of course, me being me, I rebelled against everyone and went straight down the middle at a barber shop. Fourteen years later, I still have it."
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman

When: 2005 Why: Portman's V for Vendetta character was forced to shave her head as punishment. Faking it with a cap simply wouldn't do.
Ellen Page
Ellen Page

When: 2005 Why: Page played a runaway teen in the film Mouth to Mouth. The part appears to have required a razor to the scalp.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears

When: 2007 Why: It's often thought that Britney was simply expressing her inner turmoil with a radical cut. But her former manager claimed she was actually trying to foil an upcoming drug test.
Willow Smith
Willow Smith

When: 2010 Why: Pre-teen rebellion was the driving force for Willow Smith's shaved head. Eleven-year-old Smith wanted to end her "Whip My Hair" tour early, but her pleas had fallen on deaf ears. So she took matters into her own hands. Will Smith explained how he found out that his daughter shaved her hair on Jay Z's "footnotes" to 4:44: "We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald," he remembered. "I'm looking at that girl and I'm like, 'Got it. I understand. You will not have this trouble out of me ever again. Let's go, baby. We can go.'"
Mel B
Mel B

When: 2010 Why: Mel B technically didn't shave all of her hair, but she still had a fairly dramatic cut. Spices are anything but bland.
Cassie
Cassie

When: 2012 Why: A little more of the same here. Why did she do it? "I just wanted to do something for me that kind of set me apart," she said in an interview.
Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood

When: 2014 Why: "Vivienne cut her hair as we must all wake up to Climate Change," a spokesperson for the fashion veteran explained, adding, "And secondly she wanted to cut the red out for a while and have it white — to show she's proud of her age."
Kate Hudson
When: 2017 Why: Hudson is starring in an upcoming movie directed by Sia, and part required the big chop.
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira

When: 2017 Why: Gurira's role in Black Panther called for a totally bald look. In the film she leads an all-lady special forces unit that's tasked with protecting a king.
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg

When: 2017 Why: Stenberg explained why she shaved her head in a caption on Instagram. "I just finished working on a film called Where Hands Touch directed by the incredible @iammaasante," she wrote. "The story is about the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany. I shaved my head for the role. Feels really good."
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

When: 2017 Why: The model-cum-actress plays a woman battling cancer in the film Life in a Year. No one asked her to shave her head: she actually volunteered, despite objections from her agent and manager. She told Elle that she found it to be "liberating."
Sanaa Lathan
Photo: @sanaalathan/Instagram