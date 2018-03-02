A Brief History of Famous Women Shaving Their Heads

Expand Photo Grace Jones When: Late '70s Why: In her memoir, Jones explained why she got razor-happy: “It made me look hard, in a soft world. It made me look more ... more Grace Jones When: Late '70s Why: In her memoir, Jones explained why she got razor-happy: “It made me look hard, in a soft world. It made me look more like a thing than a person, but that was how I had felt I was treated growing up — as a thing, without feeling, an object, not even human. Without fully understanding it at the time, I savored the response to what I did to myself, by breaking certain laws about how I was meant to behave and look — as a model, a girl, a daughter, an American, a West Indian, a human being.” Photo: This content is subject to copyright.

Expand Photo Sinéad O'Connor When: Late '80s

Why: O’Connor explained the impetus behind her shaved head in a 2014 interview with Oprah. “I got put into the record b... more Sinéad O'Connor When: Late '80s

Why: O’Connor explained the impetus behind her shaved head in a 2014 interview with Oprah. “I got put into the record business at a time when record executives were a little frisky. Put it that way,” O’Connor said. “They wanted me to grow my hair really long and wear miniskirts and all that kind of stuff because they reckoned I’d look much prettier. So I went straight around to the barber and shaved the rest of my hair off.” Photo: RONCEN Patrick/Sygma via Getty Images

Expand Photo Sigourney Weaver When: 1991

Why: Because long hair might get in the way of defeating that angry alien. Photo: This content is subject to copyright.

Expand Photo Alek Wek When: Mid '90s

Why: Because she wanted to. Wek used her hair to break down beauty standards. While walking in a Betsey Johnson show in 1998, s... more When: Mid '90s

Why: Because she wanted to. Wek used her hair to break down beauty standards. While walking in a Betsey Johnson show in 1998, she Photo: 2012 Getty Images Alek WekMid '90sBecause she wanted to. Wek used her hair to break down beauty standards. While walking in a Betsey Johnson show in 1998, she ripped off her blonde wig and threw it to the crowd, as if to say: “I’m beautiful as I am.”

Expand Photo Demi Moore When: 1996

Why: Paid $4 million to star as the first women to join an elite, fictional version of the Navy SEALs, Moore shaved off all her h... more Demi Moore When: 1996

Why: Paid $4 million to star as the first women to join an elite, fictional version of the Navy SEALs, Moore shaved off all her hair per the tough-lady actress trope. G.I. Jane may have been a critical failure, but Moore’s hair was a hit. Photo: This content is subject to copyright.

Expand Photo Cate Blanchett When: 2000

Why: More of the same story here. Blanchett played a role that pitted her against a drug cartel boss in 2002’s Heaven. In an ... more Cate Blanchett When: 2000

Why: More of the same story here. Blanchett played a role that pitted her against a drug cartel boss in 2002’s Heaven. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Blanchett explained that this was not her first foray into baldness: “Shaving off my hair is so liberating. I had to do it once for a film role, but I’ve done it periodically too.” Photo: This content is subject to copyright.

Expand Photo Erykah Badu When: 2001

Why: Around the same time Erykah Badu ditched headwraps, she also went bald. It’s not clear why she shaved her head, but she exp... more Erykah Badu When: 2001

Why: Around the same time Erykah Badu ditched headwraps, she also went bald. It’s not clear why she shaved her head, but she explain to Essence that she stopped wearing wraps after an encounter with a Santeria priest. “I realized it wasn’t necessary anymore,” she told the magazine.”That man was from a long line of healers and he didn’t have to look like one. He was born with it. No matter what he did or what he said, no one could take that away from him. That’s when I was freed and began to evolve. I began to focus on being more in here than out there.” Photo: This content is subject to copyright.

Expand Photo Amber Rose When: 2002

Why: Amber Rose’s blonde shave was influenced by another famous woman: Sinéad O’Connor. "I was inspired by her. And I grew u... more Amber Rose When: 2002

Why: Amber Rose’s blonde shave was influenced by another famous woman: Sinéad O’Connor. "I was inspired by her. And I grew up in Philly ... Eve was really popular, and my friends said, 'Please don't do it, Amber, you're gonna look crazy.' And, of course, me being me, I rebelled against everyone and went straight down the middle at a barber shop. Fourteen years later, I still have it." Photo: 2016 C Flanigan

Expand Photo Natalie Portman When: 2005

Why: Portman’s V for Vendetta character was forced to shave her head as punishment. Faking it with a cap simply wouldn’t do.... more Natalie Portman When: 2005

Why: Portman’s V for Vendetta character was forced to shave her head as punishment. Faking it with a cap simply wouldn’t do. Photo: This content is subject to copyright.

Expand Photo Ellen Page When: 2005

Why: Page played a runaway teen in the film Mouth to Mouth. The part appears to have required a razor to the scalp. Photo: ©Artis... more Ellen Page When: 2005

Why: Page played a runaway teen in the film Mouth to Mouth. The part appears to have required a razor to the scalp. Photo: ©Artistic License/Courtesy Everett Collection/©Artistic License/Courtesy Everett Collection

Expand Photo When: 2007

Why: It's often thought that Britney was simply expressing her inner turmoil with a radical cut. But her more Britney Spears2007It's often thought that Britney was simply expressing her inner turmoil with a radical cut. But her former manager claim... When: 2007

Why: It's often thought that Britney was simply expressing her inner turmoil with a radical cut. But her Photo: Copyright © 2017 BACKGRID, Inc. Britney Spears2007It's often thought that Britney was simply expressing her inner turmoil with a radical cut. But her former manager claimed she was actually trying to foil an upcoming drug test.

Expand Photo Willow Smith When: 2010

Why: Pre-teen rebellion was the driving force for Willow Smith’s shaved head. Eleven-year-old Smith wanted to end her “Whip My ... more Willow Smith When: 2010

Why: Pre-teen rebellion was the driving force for Willow Smith’s shaved head. Eleven-year-old Smith wanted to end her “Whip My Hair” tour early, but her pleas had fallen on deaf ears. So she took matters into her own hands. Will Smith explained how he found out that his daughter shaved her hair on Jay Z’s “footnotes” to 4:44: "We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald," he remembered. "I'm looking at that girl and I'm like, 'Got it. I understand. You will not have this trouble out of me ever again. Let's go, baby. We can go.'” Photo: 2012 Taylor Hill

Expand Photo Mel B When: 2010

Why: Mel B technically didn’t shave all of her hair, but she still had a fairly dramatic cut. Spices are anything but bland. Photo: 20... more Mel B When: 2010

Why: Mel B technically didn’t shave all of her hair, but she still had a fairly dramatic cut. Spices are anything but bland. Photo: 2010 Getty Images

Expand Photo Cassie When: 2012

Why: A little more of the same here. Why did she do it? “I just wanted to do something for me that kind of set me apart," she sa... more Cassie When: 2012

Why: A little more of the same here. Why did she do it? “I just wanted to do something for me that kind of set me apart," she said in an interview. Photo: 2012 Venturelli

Expand Photo Vivienne Westwood When: 2014

Why: "Vivienne cut her hair as we must all wake up to Climate Change," a spokesperson for the fashion veteran ex... more Vivienne Westwood When: 2014

Why: "Vivienne cut her hair as we must all wake up to Climate Change," a spokesperson for the fashion veteran explained, adding, "And secondly she wanted to cut the red out for a while and have it white — to show she's proud of her age." Photo: 2014 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho

Expand Photo Kate Hudson When: 2017

Why: Hudson is starring in an upcoming movie directed by Sia, and part required the big chop.

Expand Photo When: 2017

Why: Is there a better reason than the one Stewart gave to Photo: 2017 ... more Kristen Stewart2017Is there a better reason than the one Stewart gave to Willie Geist and Savannah Guthrie ? “It’s practical.” When: 2017

Why: Is there a better reason than the one Stewart gave to Photo: 2017 Venturelli Kristen Stewart2017Is there a better reason than the one Stewart gave to Willie Geist and Savannah Guthrie ? “It’s practical.”

Expand Photo When: 2017

Why: Gurira’s role in more Danai Gurira2017Gurira’s role in Black Panther called for a totally bald look. In the film she leads an all-lady special forces unit that’... When: 2017

Why: Gurira’s role in Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images Danai Gurira2017Gurira’s role in Black Panther called for a totally bald look. In the film she leads an all-lady special forces unit that’s tasked with protecting a king.

Expand Photo Amandla Stenberg When: 2017

Why: Stenberg explained why she shaved her head in a caption on Instagram. "I just finished working on a film called W... more Amandla Stenberg When: 2017

Why: Stenberg explained why she shaved her head in a caption on Instagram. "I just finished working on a film called Where Hands Touchdirected by the incredible @iammaasante," she wrote. "The story is about the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany. I shaved my head for the role. Feels really good." Photo: 2017 Gregg DeGuire

Expand Photo Cara Delevingne When: 2017

Why: The model-cum-actress plays a woman battling cancer in the film Life in a Year. No one asked her to shave her head: she... more When: 2017

Why: The model-cum-actress plays a woman battling cancer in the film Life in a Year. No one asked her to shave her head: she actually volunteered, despite objections from her agent and manager. She told Photo: 2017 Jason LaVeris Cara Delevingne2017The model-cum-actress plays a woman battling cancer in the film Life in a Year. No one asked her to shave her head: she actually volunteered, despite objections from her agent and manager. She told Elle that she found it to be “liberating.”