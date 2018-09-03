The Latest on the Cut

9 mins ago

Jhené Aiko Admits That Good Skin Takes a Lot of Work

She responds to a fan who asks about her skin-care secrets.

15 mins ago

One Great Question to Ask an Artist

A master class in dinner-party conversations, from a panel hosted by David Zwirner Books.

2:36 p.m.

Martin Shkreli’s Lawyer Admits He Wants to Punch His Client in the Face

At his sentencing hearing, no less.

2:32 p.m.

Bachelor Arie Says Becca Isn’t Invited to His Wedding

Like she would want to go …

2:30 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Is Basically the Oprah Arena Tour

What’s good this week.

2:04 p.m.

Emma Watson Is Reportedly Dating Someone Called ‘Chord Overstreet’

They left the Vanity Fair Oscar party together.

1:37 p.m.

A Brief, Convoluted History of the Word ‘Intersectionality’

How an academic term morphed into a buzzword.

12:44 p.m.

How I Used Korean Skin Care to Treat My Hormonal Acne

No more bumps in the night.

12:42 p.m.

ABC, Like E!, Is Sticking With Ryan Seacrest Amid Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

American Idol bosses issue statement of support.

12:08 p.m.

7 Women on the Farthest They’ve Gone to Avoid Embarrassment on a Date

“I blamed the wet spot on his rug on his roommate’s new puppy.”

11:42 a.m.

Colin Firth’s Wife Confirms Affair With Alleged Stalker

Livia Giuggioli said she had an affair with the journalist Marco Brancaccia while she and Firth were separated.

11:38 a.m.

The Joyful Dancing Boys of Instagram

“My friends will ask me [on Instagram] ‘can you teach me how to dance?’ Every time we go play at recess I teach my friends moves.”

11:20 a.m.

Oxford Apologizes Over Photo of Female Janitor Cleaning Up Women’s Day Graffiti

A female janitor was photographed cleaning up chalk graffiti that reads “Happy International Women’s Day.”

11:11 a.m.

Why Do I Still Feel Guilty for Ghosting My Therapist?

So much for working on those communication skills.

11:04 a.m.

31 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Rag & Bone to See by Chloé

The best deals of the week.

10:53 a.m.

The Former Elementary School Teacher Who Became a Model

Meet Iman Mariah.

10:40 a.m.

Frida Kahlo’s Family Is Upset About Her Barbie Doll

“I would have liked the doll to have traits more like Frida’s, not this doll with light-colored eyes.”

10:32 a.m.

Red Sparrow Is Lying to Us About Dying Your Hair Blonde

Where are the gloves, Jennifer?

9:25 a.m.

The Best Pics From Amy Schumer’s Delightfully Touristy Italian Honeymoon

And it’s all playing out on Instagram.

9:22 a.m.

School of Visual Arts Students Have a New Photography Show

Inspired by their mentors.