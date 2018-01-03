The 17 Best K-Beauty Products You Need to Know About

Aesthetician Alicia Yoon founded Peach & Lily, a one-stop K-beauty shop, to make shopping for effective skin-care products in America easier. Peach & Lily is going on its sixth year as a leading expert skin-care resource, and Yoon and her team have rounded up the top K-beauty products for their first-ever “Best of K-Beauty Awards.” Yoon and her team tested each of the 17 products that earned a spot on the awards list. The judging was based on the best Peach & Lily reviews from customers, recommendations from the Peach & Lily team, praise from beauty insiders like editors, influencers, and dermatologists, and whether or not the products are cult favorites worth buying again when they run out.

Since Yoon carefully selects everything that’s sold on her site, these 17 products are the best you can find. Some are even personal favorites of Yoon’s, like the Shangpree S-energy Long Lasting Concentrated Serum and the Olivarrier Fluid Oil, which she uses to promote lymphatic drainage and treat her eczema.

Some of the products awarded include the Lotus Essence (a balancing, anti-aging toner), May Coop Raw Sauce (a hydrating toner made of maple-tree sap), Femmue Gypsy Rose Calming Mask (a detoxifying clay mask), and the Mizon All-in-One Snail Repair Cream (an acne- and dark-spot-reducing treatment). And the most prestigious Best-Seller Award went to the Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, which are stickers that go on top of blemishes to prevent picking and reduce inflammation.

The 17 products can easily round out any ten-step Korean beauty skin-care routine. Here are all the Peach & Lily beauty award winners, which are available on Yoon’s website:

Femmue Gypsy Rose Calming Mask
$38 at Bergdorf Goodman
The Lotus Essence With Lotus Leaf
$64 at Peach & Lily
Shangpree Gold Black Pearl Hydrogel Eye Mask
$60 at Peach & Lily
Jungsaemmool Essential Star-cealer Foundation
$49 at Amazon
Mizon All-in-One Snail Repair Cream
$19 at Amazon
Peach Slices Citrus-Honey Aqua Glow
$12 at Peach & Lily
Dr. Dream Dream Age Radiance Powder Essence
$18 at Peach & Lily
Ariul Stress Relieving Purefull Cleansing Tissue Bundle
$16 at Amazon
Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots
$4 at Peach & Lily
Lagom Sun Gel
$23 at Peach & Lily
Olivarrier Fluid Oil Squalane
$42 at Peach & Lily
Aromatica Natural Coconut Cleansing Oil
$45 at Peach & Lily
Be the Skin Botanical Pore Toner
$25 at Peach & Lily
May Coop Raw Sauce
$43 at Peach & Lily
Eco Your Skin Volufiline 15 Eye Essence
$70 at Bergdorf Goodman
Shangpree S-Energy Long Lasting Concentrated Serum
$120 at Peach & Lily
Peach & Lily Sheet Mask Set
$15 at Barneys New York
