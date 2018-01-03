Photo: Courtesy of Peach & Lily

Aesthetician Alicia Yoon founded Peach & Lily, a one-stop K-beauty shop, to make shopping for effective skin-care products in America easier. Peach & Lily is going on its sixth year as a leading expert skin-care resource, and Yoon and her team have rounded up the top K-beauty products for their first-ever “Best of K-Beauty Awards.” Yoon and her team tested each of the 17 products that earned a spot on the awards list. The judging was based on the best Peach & Lily reviews from customers, recommendations from the Peach & Lily team, praise from beauty insiders like editors, influencers, and dermatologists, and whether or not the products are cult favorites worth buying again when they run out.

Since Yoon carefully selects everything that’s sold on her site, these 17 products are the best you can find. Some are even personal favorites of Yoon’s, like the Shangpree S-energy Long Lasting Concentrated Serum and the Olivarrier Fluid Oil, which she uses to promote lymphatic drainage and treat her eczema.

Some of the products awarded include the Lotus Essence (a balancing, anti-aging toner), May Coop Raw Sauce (a hydrating toner made of maple-tree sap), Femmue Gypsy Rose Calming Mask (a detoxifying clay mask), and the Mizon All-in-One Snail Repair Cream (an acne- and dark-spot-reducing treatment). And the most prestigious Best-Seller Award went to the Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, which are stickers that go on top of blemishes to prevent picking and reduce inflammation.

The 17 products can easily round out any ten-step Korean beauty skin-care routine. Here are all the Peach & Lily beauty award winners, which are available on Yoon’s website:

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.