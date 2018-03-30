Silicon Valley’s Favorite Sustainable Sneaker Is Coming to Nordstrom

Photo: Manuela Insixiengmay; Ryan Diaz/Image courtesy of Nordstrom, Inc

Allbirds launched just two years ago and immediately tapped into a certain ecofriendly San Francisco scene. Its sustainable Merino Wool Runners are the footwear of choice in Silicon Valley, and when the brand debuted its Tree Runners — made of eucalyptus fiber — a pair was sold every second. At $95 for a pair, regardless of style, they’re well-priced and have developed a reputation for being wildly comfortable, too.

Now Nordstrom has taken notice and is hosting a special Allbirds “pop-in,” curated by Olivia Kim. (Nordstrom’s “pop-ins” let you test-drive items from smaller or hard to find brands.) Starting today until May 20, customers will be able to shop Allbirds at select Nordstrom stores across the country as well as Nordstrom.com.

Stock will include both men’s and women’s sizes, and everything from Allbirds’ merino wool and tree runners to the brand’s newly introduced silhouettes like the slim “skipper” and the slip-on “lounger.” Since a lot of styles are on back order, the pop-in is a nice way to try out the commuter-friendly kicks for yourself with Nordstrom’s great free shipping.

