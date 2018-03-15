The Latest on the Cut

11 mins ago

Rihanna Responds to Snapchat Ad That Asked Users If They Want to ‘Slap Rihanna’

“Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

29 mins ago

Alaska Airlines Co-Pilot Says Captain Drugged and Raped Her

The assault allegedly occurred during a layover.

11:17 a.m.

This Is Glossier’s Most Unlikely Collaboration Yet

Still pink but you didn’t see this one coming.

11:14 a.m.

Man Says Samurai Sword Attack by Girlfriend Was Just a Big Misunderstanding

Alex Lovell’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed him because she thought he was cheating on her, but he says he was just playing too many video games.

11:14 a.m.

There Are Lots of Eileen Fisher Basics Up to 70 Percent Off

Embrace your inner middle-aged architect.

11:10 a.m.

Watch a Mysterious Teaser for H&M’s New Millennial-Focused Brand, /Nyden

It’s very cryptic.

11:05 a.m.

3 Gender-Neutral Designers Were Nominated for Fashion’s Biggest Prize

Meet the nine LVMH Prize finalists.

11:00 a.m.

An Artist-Architect Breathes New Life Into a Brooklyn Row House

Shane Neufeld’s year-old firm recently completed its first major project — the renovation of a dilapidated home in Bed-Stuy for his family.

10:28 a.m.

Younger Made Up a Book Pitch Good Enough to Get Published in Real Life

Simon & Schuster is publishing Marriage Vacation in June.

10:26 a.m.

A Man Who Says He Was Involved in the Natalee Holloway Case Was Stabbed to Death

John Ludwick claimed that he was paid to dispose of Holloway’s remains.

10:04 a.m.

Dylann Roof’s Sister Arrested for Bringing Weapons to Her High School’s Walkout

Morgan Roof, 18, also wrote on Snapchat that she hoped people got “shot” during the walkout.

9:30 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Asking for a Raise

Advice from Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah, and others.

9:18 a.m.

Donald Trump Admits Justin Trudeau Is ‘Good-looking’

Oh, and that he lied to the Canadian prime minister.

9:00 a.m.

10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross Was Dripping in Sequins

Like mother, like daughter.

8:08 a.m.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her #MeToo Story

“When I did speak up, I was terrified.”

7:29 a.m.

Fired White House Adviser Anthony Scaramucci Writing a Book About Donald Trump

Coming soon from the Mooch: The Blue Collar President: How Trump is Reinventing the Aspirational Working Class.

7:00 a.m.

What Happened When My Friend and I Confronted the Guy Who Was Texting Us Both

We showed up together at the bar where he was supposed to meet one of us, and things got … weird.

6:00 a.m.

The Dad Who Paid $171,000 to Become a Father

“Going for twins was mostly a financial decision. With surrogacy, twins cost $5,000 extra.”

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett’s Skin-Care Secret Is Penis Facials

This facial is nuts, literally.

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

There’s Now a 96-Year-Old Style Icon Barbie

Iris Apfel gets the Mattel treatment.