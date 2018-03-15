Anderson Cooper and His Longtime Boyfriend Broke Up

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Sad news for love: Anderson Cooper confirmed on Thursday that he and his longtime boyfriend of nine years, Benjamin Maisani, have broken up.

Cooper, 50, said in a statement, “Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.” Although Cooper didn’t get into specifics about why the pair splits, People notes that last year, the epic eye-roller revealed that he frequently travels on assignment.

“I’m definitely a workaholic. I’m off about one weekend a month,” Cooper told People in 2017. “During the week I’m on CNN, and also work for 60 Minutes — most of the weekends are traveling for CNN or 60 minutes. I think he’s annoyed that I travel so much but he also knows how much I like it. He’s kind of used to it. He’s never asked me not to go somewhere. He’s pretty understanding that the job requires travel, and he’s cool with that.”

The Daily Mail was the first outlet to report the split — and the tabloid claims Cooper has already been spending time with someone else since the breakup (a doctor in Dallas). Either way, we just hope Cooper’s not too heartbroken.