In interviews, famous actresses are often asked about their creative process and how their work conveys urgent meaning. Just kidding — these are ladies. Everyone just wants to know how they cope with their good lucks and growing old. In two interviews released this week, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez presented two very different answers.

In a conversation with InStyle, Jolie adopted a just-the-facts perspective, telling the magazine that aging is factor of being alive. True!

I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive — I’m living and getting older. Don’t love having a random dark spot from a pregnancy, sure. I see my flaws. But what I see that I like isn’t about a structure or an appearance. It’s more that I see my family in my face. I see my age.

Jennifer Lopez, however, follows a different school of thought. Harper’s Bazaar outlined it in an editorial for the April issue, writing:

“Affirmations are so important,” she [Lopez] says earnestly. “I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd bullshit, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda.”

So, what’s the best aging philosophy? Who knows! Should we ask a man?