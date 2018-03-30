Artwork By: Barbara Kruger

This month, WNYC’s Note to Self and the Cut are collaborating on a project to explore the question of what it means to be a woman online. Together, we have created a special series of podcasts and portraits called No Filter: Women Owning It Online.

We invite you to share your own experiences of being a woman online by leaving a voice note here.

In this episode, Barbara Kruger talks to Manoush Zomorodi about understanding short attention spans, and using the internet only to view and not to share. The Cut’s president and editor-in-chief Stella Bugbee joins to discuss Kruger’s brand of insight: critique without judgment.