From Goop’s butt coffee to sheet masks now qualifying as self-care, wellness is taking over the beauty industry. In an effort to champion wellness inside and out, Barneys New York is expanding on the trend by creating a shopping category, in stores and online, that is dedicated to beauty products that are “clean,” scientifically proven to work, and sometimes ingestible. The store’s Conscious Beauty initiative also comes with a series of events to help customers understand the products and meet the founders of Barneys’ featured brands. The first was hosted by model Elle Macpherson.

The extensive Conscious Beauty category comprises brands like Macpherson’s plant-based supplement brand WelleCo, botanical beauty brand Grown Alchemist, and “cosmic provision” company Moon Juice, which is also one of the many ingredients in Gwyneth Paltrow’s notorious $200 smoothie. Most notable among the Conscious Beauty offerings are Rodin’s bold lipsticks and nourishing body oils, Allies of Skin’s brightening and exfoliating mask that doubles as a cleanser, and Davines’s softening and defining leave-in curl cream.

To celebrate the new line, which launched this month, Macpherson shared her brand’s Super Elixir supplement, which is designed to help balance the body’s pH levels, at the Barneys Madison Ave. flagship store in the city. The following events, which will be held on Saturdays and Sundays throughout March and April, will have product demonstrations, mini-treatments, consultations, and appearances by beauty brand founders like Macpherson.

You can shop the Conscious Beauty collection online now.

