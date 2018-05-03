Here’s How 6 Beauty Experts Got Rid of Their Acne

Photo: Bernard Bodo/Getty Images/iStockphoto

It doesn’t matter how stringent your skin-care routine might be; sooner or later, you’re going to get a zit. It happened to me last week when my skin reacted poorly to a new sunscreen and a field of pimples emerged on my forehead. Instead of panicking, I covered my face in Sunday Riley’s “Saturn.” The mask smells like rotten eggs, but the mix of sulfur and zinc always clears my skin within a day.

As I treated my face, I thought about the skin-care knowledge I’ve picked up as a beauty editor, and the go-to pimple remedies used by others in my field. So I asked around. Below, six beauty experts on how they squashed their last zit.

The Drugstore Hero

The Fancy French Product

The DIY Method

The Moisturizing Pimple Zapper

Photo: © 2015 Products On White Photography Marie Veronique Soothing B3 Serum I’m 25 and I’ve been lucky my whole life where I’ve only gotten the occasional breakout. In the past year my skin took a turn for the worse, but then I tried Marie Veronique’s B3 Serum. It’s actually hydrating, and the niacinamide in the serum is anti-inflammatory and gets red of redness. It transformed my skin. —Elyse Frieri, Green Beauty Expert at Credo Beauty $90 at CAP Beauty $90 at CAP Beauty

If You’re Scared of Shots

Photo: Kevin Dutton/Getty Images Emerge Labs Acne Drying Lotion I had a breakout on my cheek that was caused by hormones. I knew that if I went to a dermatologist they would inject it with cortisone, and I don’t like injections. Instead, I put hot water on the tip of a washcloth to make the pimple come to the surface. I squeezed it, applied Emerge Labs’ drying lotion on top and then their zinc and sulfur mask over that. —Cleo Londone, Esthetician at Metamorphosis Face Spa $25 at Amazon $25 at Amazon

The Budget-Friendly Option

