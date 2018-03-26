Photo: Courtesy of Becca

Becca Cosmetics just made its Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter range much more inclusive by adding their darkest shade yet. Called Chocolate Geode, it is much darker than the golden bronze shade Topaz. Chocolate Geode is a rich chocolate brown with golden pearl that will add warmth to darker skin tones. Becca introduced the new shade with Senegalese model Seynabou Cissé, who teased the new product back in December.

The brand also added two more shades to the highlighter line, though they’re not exactly new. The unicorn-like shades Rose Quartz and Prismatic Amethyst were previously released as limited-edition shades, but they’ve since been added to Becca’s permanent line. Rose Quartz is a pale pink, while Prismatic Amethyst is a lavender duo-chrome shade.

Now Becca’s highlighter range includes ten shades that all come in the blindingly bright liquid-infused powder that feels velvety smooth and light when applied. Take it from someone who recently dropped her Opal Becca highlighter on the ground and had to pick up chunks of the soft, ultra-fine powder before running out to buy another. The three new shades aren’t available in Becca’s Liquid Highlighter format just yet, but the other seven shades are so there may be new ones added soon.

All three of the new pressed highlighters are available now at Sephora, and will also be sold at Ulta Beauty.

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Chocolate Geode $38 at Sephora

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Prismatic Amethyst $38 at Sephora

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Rose Quartz $38 at Sephora

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.