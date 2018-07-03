The Latest on the Cut

11 mins ago

‘Every Editor’s Favorite’ Skin-Care Brand Is on Sale Right Now

The culty SkinCeuticals serum is 20 percent off.

24 mins ago

How Mothers Talk to Their Sons About Race

Four perspectives on stereotypes, diversity, police, fear, and expectations.

10:31 a.m.

Tucker Carlson Launches Male Empowerment Series During Women’s History Month

“We hear a lot about female empowerment in this country.”

10:27 a.m.

Times Square Lights Up to Honor the Victims of the Florida School Shooting

All 17 names of those killed during the shooting were displayed.

10:25 a.m.

The Bachelor Finale Was Enough to Make You Nostalgic for Paradise Hotel

Bring back the boozy-sexy-time indulgences of the early aughts!

10:17 a.m.

When You Love Clutter and Your Partner Is a Minimalist

Living together is tough when one member of the relationship is a pack rat and the other hates having too much stuff.

10:00 a.m.

Playing Video Games With My Son Isn’t What I Thought It Would Be

Reflections of a video-game kid turned video-game dad.

10:00 a.m.

Radical Beauty: These Lifestyle Vampires Are Serious About Their Fangdom

Father Sebastiaan is the founder of the Sabretooth Clan, a vampire social community. He lets us into his fang-making studio and a vampire ball.

9:54 a.m.

This Patagonia In-Between-Seasons Puffer Is 50 Percent Off

It’s $99.

9:40 a.m.

Off-White’s First Fragrance Collection Was Inspired by Elevator Music

It’s a collaboration with fragrance brand Byredo.

9:38 a.m.

Two Wounded Stoneman Douglas Survivors Are Suing Authorities Over the Shooting

Anthony Borges, 15, was shot five times while saving classmates, while Kyle Laman, 15, was shot through the ankle and foot.

9:00 a.m.

The Best Signs From 50 Years of Women’s Day Protests

Shots from Women’s Day marches all over the world.

8:28 a.m.

Becca Kufrin Is the Next Bachelorette

ABC owes her the title after what happened on The Bachelor.

8:26 a.m.

The 6 Biggest Revelations From The Bachelor’s ‘After the Final Rose’ Ceremony

Arie doesn’t regret filming his breakup with Becca.

8:00 a.m.

How I Raised 5 Sons To Respect Women

There’s a testosterone overload in my house.

7:54 a.m.

Girl Breaks Retainer After Watching Michael B. Jordan Take His Shirt Off

Michael B. Jordan turns out to be just as chivalrous as we always hoped.

6:00 a.m.

What Happened After My College Found Me Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

“The experience was an eye-opener. It taught me not to mess with women anymore.”

6:00 a.m.

Ask Polly: ‘My Friends Keep Bringing Up My Sordid Past in Mixed Company!’

What good is trust and intimacy and a long history of friendship, if you can’t ask for exactly what you want?

1:01 a.m.

What We Learned From Porn Star Stormy Daniels’s Lawsuit Against President Trump

She claims the “hush agreement” is invalid and Trump attorney Michael Cohen coerced her into signing a false statement.

Yesterday at 6:45 p.m.

Even Karl Lagerfeld Knows That Times Are Tough

His subdued new Chanel collection seemed to nod to #MeToo and right-wing politics. Plus: Sarah Burton’s unique touch at McQueen.