Becca Kufrin Is the Next Bachelorette

The Latest on the Cut

5 mins ago

This Beauty Exec Was Inspired by Prince and Oprah

But Cardi B is her dream client.

16 mins ago

Here Are the Perfect Conditioners for Thin Hair

Lightweight and non-greasy.

29 mins ago

Yale Student Found Not Guilty of Raping Classmate in Rare Campus-Assault Trial

Defense attorneys repeatedly attempted to discredit the alleged victim for drinking and not wearing a more modest Halloween costume.

3:38 p.m.

Pat McGrath’s First Liquid Eyeliner Is Out Today

Mother, may I?

3:21 p.m.

The Best Instagram Bait From Fashion Month

Glitter! Puppies! Drones! Popcorn!

2:43 p.m.

All You Need Is One Thing to Update Your Closet

These bags feel current and aren’t tricky to wear.

2:33 p.m.

‘Cat Person’ Author Is Writing a Horror Movie

Can’t wait for the think pieces.

2:05 p.m.

Tom Ford’s New Beauty Collection Is the Definition of Extra

So much glitter.

2:04 p.m.

The Best Spring Hair-Color Ideas

“Reese Witherspoon in Cruel Intentions” blonde and pink hair are back.

1:54 p.m.

Lala Kent Is Angry J.Law Called Her a Very Bad Word on TV

“Let’s leave the trash to people like me who do reality TV.”

1:38 p.m.

Sometimes It’s Okay to Cater to the Bourgeoisie

Nicolas Ghesquière makes a case for the strength of uncomplicated femininity in his new Louis Vuitton collection.

1:11 p.m.

Bachelor Fans Keep Tweeting at the Wrong Lauren

Too many Laurens.

12:17 p.m.

Sexual-Assault Complaint Against Mark Cuban Resurfaces

In 2011, a woman accused Cuban of putting his hand in her jeans during a photo op at a bar.

12:06 p.m.

Doctors Don’t Know How to Deal With Women’s Pain

Three new books explore how women have been conditioned by the medical system to downplay their own suffering.

11:21 a.m.

Adam Rippon Says ‘Now Is the Right Time’ to Meet Mike Pence

The Olympian said he’d like to meet on behalf of everyone affected by Pence’s anti-LGBTQ legislation.

11:14 a.m.

A Lot of Matt & Nat Vegan (But Not Vegan-Looking) Backpacks Are on Sale

The official backpack of the F train.

10:50 a.m.

‘Every Editor’s Favorite’ Skin-Care Brand Is on Sale Right Now

The culty SkinCeuticals serum is 20 percent off.

10:37 a.m.

How Mothers Talk to Their Sons About Race

Four perspectives on stereotypes, diversity, police, fear, and expectations.

10:31 a.m.

Tucker Carlson Launches Male Empowerment Series During Women’s History Month

“We hear a lot about female empowerment in this country.”

10:27 a.m.

Times Square Lights Up to Honor the Victims of the Florida School Shooting

All 17 names of those killed during the shooting were displayed.