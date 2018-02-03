How to Get the Beyoncé Dress Everyone Is Talking About

Photo: beyonce/Instagram

Disney’s highly anticipated film A Wrinkle In Time doesn’t hit theaters for another week, but the floral minidress Beyoncé wore to the film’s premiere has already set the Twittersphere ablaze. Made by Zimmermann, an Australian brand known for its heavy use of florals, the dress is already selling out — even though it costs the equivalent of a month or two of rent in New York City (it’s $2,950).

Luckily, there are plenty of equally cute, far more affordable floral minidresses online right now. Below, we’ve gathered 13 springy dresses that will get you close to looking like the Queen herself. Scroll below to shop them all.

The High-Neck One

The Closest Dupe

If You Love Dramatic Sleeves

The One That Looks Like Gucci

Ruffle Dress The flounces and ruffles read like Gucci — a brand of which Queen Bey is also an ardent fan. $50 at H&m $50 at H&m

The Retro One

The Date-Night Dress

The Everyday Dress

ASTR Billie Dress To find a floral dress that you could wear everyday, look for one with a simple print. Throw it on with your Stan Smiths, or wear V-cut mules for a more formal occasion. $110 at Revolve $110 at Revolve

The Silky One

When You Want to Twirl Like Bey

Floral Wrap Fringe Dress If you’re not being photographed in motion, does it even count as a Beyoncé-inspired Instagram pic? The fringe hemline will make your photo even more extra. $92 at Asos $92 at Asos

The Bohemian Floral

Madewell Floral Mini Dress Madewell has a knack for creating chic floral prints that don’t look too dated. The soft green adds a bohemian flair. $180 at Net-a-Porter $180 at Net-a-Porter

If You Love Details

Tularosa X Revolve Deedra Dress $98 (was $178, now 45% off) The lace-up front and sheer sleeves capture the feel of the Zimmermann dress. $98 at Revolve $98 at Revolve

The Sexy Dress

Wispy Floral Midi Dress Don’t be deceived by the conservative midi length; the front reveals two thigh skimming slits for a hint of skin. $95 at Topshop $95 at Topshop

The Eco-Friendly Wrap Dress

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.