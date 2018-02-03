How to Get the Beyoncé Dress Everyone Is Talking About

Beyoncé Photo: beyonce/Instagram

Disney’s highly anticipated film A Wrinkle In Time doesn’t hit theaters for another week, but the floral minidress Beyoncé wore to the film’s premiere has already set the Twittersphere ablaze. Made by Zimmermann, an Australian brand known for its heavy use of florals, the dress is already selling out — even though it costs the equivalent of a month or two of rent in New York City (it’s $2,950).

Luckily, there are plenty of equally cute, far more affordable floral minidresses online right now. Below, we’ve gathered 13 springy dresses that will get you close to looking like the Queen herself. Scroll below to shop them all.

The High-Neck One

Petal to the Metal Dress
$30 (was $50, now 40% off)

If you’re averse to low cut dresses, this one features a more modest mock neck.

$30 at Nasty Gal
The Closest Dupe

Fraische By J Chiffon Dress
The cream, floral-print chiffon material, and A-line shape all mimic Beyoncé’s dress.

$113 at Nordstrom
If You Love Dramatic Sleeves

Farrow Versailles Dress
$55 (was $68, now 19% off)

The sleeves can also be pushed off the shoulder for a sexier look.

$55 at Need Supply
The One That Looks Like Gucci

Ruffle Dress
The flounces and ruffles read like Gucci — a brand of which Queen Bey is also an ardent fan.

$50 at H&m
The Retro One

Embellished Sunshine Floral Dress
The silhouette is slimmer, and the flowers look almost painted on.

$110 at Topshop
The Date-Night Dress

Roe + May Finley Mini Dress
$125 (was $178, now 30% off)

Just a tad more obvious than a date-night turtleneck.

$125 at Shopbop
The Everyday Dress

ASTR Billie Dress
To find a floral dress that you could wear everyday, look for one with a simple print. Throw it on with your Stan Smiths, or wear V-cut mules for a more formal occasion.

$110 at Revolve
The Silky One

Floral Silk Dress
A light, breezy material for warm spring days.

$145 at & Other Stories
When You Want to Twirl Like Bey

Floral Wrap Fringe Dress
If you’re not being photographed in motion, does it even count as a Beyoncé-inspired Instagram pic? The fringe hemline will make your photo even more extra.

$92 at Asos
The Bohemian Floral

Madewell Floral Mini Dress
Madewell has a knack for creating chic floral prints that don’t look too dated. The soft green adds a bohemian flair.

$180 at Net-a-Porter
If You Love Details

Tularosa X Revolve Deedra Dress
$98 (was $178, now 45% off)

The lace-up front and sheer sleeves capture the feel of the Zimmermann dress.

$98 at Revolve
The Sexy Dress

Wispy Floral Midi Dress
Don’t be deceived by the conservative midi length; the front reveals two thigh skimming slits for a hint of skin.

$95 at Topshop
The Eco-Friendly Wrap Dress

Collins Dress
Cute, ’70s-inspired, and sustainable.

$198 at Reformation
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

