The Latest on the Cut

2:44 p.m.

Nun Says She’s Completely Broke After Legal Battle with Katy Perry

And her sister died in court just last week.

1:03 p.m.

Blue Ivy Bid $19,000 on Art Last Night

While wearing all gold everything.

10:59 a.m.

Everything to Know About the Supreme Court Case on Fake Women’s Health Centers

Oral arguments for the major case start this week.

9:28 a.m.

Bill Hader’s SNL Stefon Return Was Just As Brilliant As You Expected

This monologue has everything: Seizure-inducing Malaysian music. Sexy asbestos. Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Yesterday at 3:46 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Shares First Clear Photo of Baby Chicago West

“Morning cutie,” the caption reads.

Yesterday at 2:56 p.m.

Snapchat’s Latest Blunder Is a Reminder to Never Mess with Rihanna

“Shame on you,” Rihanna tweeted in response to the app’s offensive ad.

Yesterday at 1:46 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. Sent Suggestive Twitter Messages to a Model While Married

In which bacon became the subject of flirty tweets.

Yesterday at 12:22 p.m.

GOP Candidate Who Called Parkland Teen ‘Skinhead Lesbian’ Drops Out of Race

Bye!

Yesterday at 11:11 a.m.

Kate Middleton Dresses Like a Shamrock for St. Patrick’s Day

The Duchess of Cambridge is having quite the festive day.

Yesterday at 9:43 a.m.

Tillerson Was Reportedly on the Toilet When He Found Out He Was Getting Fired

The outgoing Secretary of State was reportedly suffering through a stomach bug when Chief of Staff John Kelly sent him the text.

3/16/2018 at 7:01 p.m.

For the First Time, the Nanny Cries at her Murder Trial

She broke down amid the testimony of a psychiatrist who treated her after the crime.

3/16/2018 at 6:14 p.m.

Court Declares Man Who Ghosted Wife Dead

Even though he’s very much alive and appeared in court to prove it.

3/16/2018 at 5:49 p.m.

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez Have Wildly Different Thoughts on Aging

Which philosophy do you subscribe to?

3/16/2018 at 5:37 p.m.

Chanel Is Coming to an Ulta Near You Soon

Ulta is pushing toward selling more luxury brands.

3/16/2018 at 5:14 p.m.

The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Awe-inspiring looks from every fête that mattered.

3/16/2018 at 4:59 p.m.

Karlie Kloss on Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors: ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read’

Hmm.

3/16/2018 at 4:36 p.m.

Video of Rogue Ski Lift Confirms We Should All Just Stay Inside

Ten people were injured when the lift at the Gudauri resort spun out of control and sent skiers flying.

3/16/2018 at 4:28 p.m.

These My Little Pony Face Masks Are Worth a Trip to Sephora

Add them to the long list of reasons to go.

3/16/2018 at 4:03 p.m.

This Rare and Majestic Natural Phenomenon Is Named … ’Steve’

A new aurora has been discovered.

3/16/2018 at 3:43 p.m.

What’s Happening With This H&M Graffiti Lawsuit?

Here’s what we know.