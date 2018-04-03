The Cast of Black Panther Won the Oscars Red Carpet

Sad news for the rest of the celebs at the 2018 Academy Awards: they all lost as soon as the (very hot) cast of Black Panther showed up on the red carpet — because no one else could compete with the cast’s stellar Oscars looks.
There was the king himself, Chadwick Boseman, in Givenchy couture.
(Literal) Academy Award winner Lupta Nyong’o looked stunning (per usual) in Atelier Versace.
And please, someone, give Danai Gurira an Oscar for her Gabriela Hearst look immediately.
Winston Duke was looking good in Etro.
And of course, Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in both Black Panther and Oscar-nominated film Get Out, looked award-worthy in Brunello Cucinelli.
Sympathies to the rest of the Oscars attendees.