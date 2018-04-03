The Cast of Black Panther Won the Oscars Red Carpet

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sad news for the rest of the celebs at the 2018 Academy Awards: they all lost as soon as the (very hot) cast of Black Panther showed up on the red carpet — because no one else could compete with the cast’s stellar Oscars looks.

There was the king himself, Chadwick Boseman, in Givenchy couture.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

(Literal) Academy Award winner Lupta Nyong’o looked stunning (per usual) in Atelier Versace.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

And please, someone, give Danai Gurira an Oscar for her Gabriela Hearst look immediately.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Winston Duke was looking good in Etro.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And of course, Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in both Black Panther and Oscar-nominated film Get Out, looked award-worthy in Brunello Cucinelli.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sympathies to the rest of the Oscars attendees.