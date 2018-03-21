Cardi B Explains Lyrics in “Lick”

It’s 2018: Cardi B is marrying Offset at some point this year in what will be a televised — and multimillion-dollar sponsored — wedding, which means that it’d serve us all well to not only take a look back at the first song they ever collaborated on but also dive into the phraseology therein.

We asked Cardi to explain some of the terms in their first hit “Lick,” and were treated to a master-class in Cardi-isms. If you don’t already have a firm grasp on “water wrists” and “Kimbo” deposits, this is your chance.