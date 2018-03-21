Cardi B Explains Lyrics in “Lick”
It’s 2018: Cardi B is marrying Offset at some point this year in what will be a televised — and multimillion-dollar sponsored — wedding, which means that it’d serve us all well to not only take a look back at the first song they ever collaborated on but also dive into the phraseology therein.
We asked Cardi to explain some of the terms in their first hit “Lick,” and were treated to a master-class in Cardi-isms. If you don’t already have a firm grasp on “water wrists” and “Kimbo” deposits, this is your chance.
Watch Now
- Radical Beauty: These Lifestyle Vampires Are Serious About Their Fangdom
- Rachel Crooks Says Trump Sexually Assaulted Her. Now, She’s Running for Office.
- Radical Beauty: Inside a Naked Yoga Class, Baring is Caring
- Cutting Skin-Deep: Inside the Studio of a Scar Artist
- Snowboarding Superstar Shaun White Was Accused of Sexual Harassment
- The IUD Is Making a Comeback
- Radical Beauty: Meet the Therapist in Brooklyn Giving Leech Facials
- 7 Quotes From New Nassar Accusers Ahead of His Sentencing
- 6 Stories Prove the #MeToo Movement Is Only Getting Started
- The Best Reactions to Trump’s First State of the Union
- The Women’s March One Year Later: Through the Eyes of an Organizer
- All the Best Signs From the Women’s March
- Women’s Rights Activists Respond to Trump’s New HHS Division
- Women Are Replacing Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct
- To Tell the Truth
- 6 Cats React to ‘Cat Person’
- Women Share Their Experiences With Assault and Harassment on Capitol Hill
- Women Share Their Experiences With Sexual Assault and Harassment
- Louise Linton’s ‘Adorably Out of Touch’ Rise to Fame