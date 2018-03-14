These Are Cardi B’s Favorite Drugstore Makeup Purchases

Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Cardi B, the people’s princess, has everything — a movie deal, several record-breaking hit songs, and incredible style. She arguably had the best fashion month this season, sitting next to Anna Wintour at Alexander Wang and watching her fiancé Offset smoke front row at Prabal Gurung. Fun! But what does the woman who wears a $550,000 engagement ring put on her face? According to her makeup artist, Erika La’ Pearl, two shades of $10 Milani foundation.

La’Pearl broke down Cardi B’s makeup routine for Refinery 29, revealing that she’s a fan of the high-low mix, even in her approach to makeup. While she uses two shades of drugstore foundation from Milani (06 Sand Beige and 09 Tan, to be precise), she likes her nose to be “really contoured.” She uses the more high-brow Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit in Medium/Tan and Black Opal True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation to contour Cardi B’s face and nose.

Other drugstore favorites include Rimmel’s ScandalEyes gel liner in black, which La’Pearl uses to make Cardi B’s signature cat eye. She also uses NYX’s lip pencil in nutmeg, and sometimes dusts her face and body with glitter for “shimmer.” Because the aforementioned ring is not nearly enough shimmer. Well, there you have Cardi B’s makeup routine — go forth and create Cardi cosplay.

Cardi B’s Favorites

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.