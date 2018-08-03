Charlize Theron Gets Weed From Her Mom

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It’s a touching mother-daughter tale as old as time: Academy Award winner Charlize Theron was having a hard time sleeping, so she decided to see if getting high before bed would help. But instead of having to go out and get the weed herself (the effort!), Theron’s mom bought her some instead, how sweet.

During a Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Theron suggested to her mother, Gerda, that they try marijuana to help them deal with sleep issues. “I’m always willing to try anything. You got one life to live, why not?” Theron told Kimmel.

Apparently unaware of the power of a mother’s love, Theron assumed she’d be the one to go get the herbal remedy. “I really thought I would be the responsible one to have to go and get that,” she said. “Last week she showed up at my house, literally drove in her little tennis outfit and brought me a little container and just left it on my kitchen table.”

Gerda, it turns out, bought some edibles for her daughter from a weed store (god bless California). “She said, ‘I went to the store by myself,’” Theron explained, adding that her mom is now basically her “dealer.”

Heartwarming!