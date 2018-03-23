Cher Shares Her Private-Jet Journey to March for Our Lives

Photo: Sam Morris/Getty Images

A number of major celebrities are planning on attending Saturday’s March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., including George and Amal Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. And as of Friday morning, one high-profile celeb was documenting her route to the protest against gun violence: prolific tweeter and legendary diva Cher, who is recording her journey on social media.

First, she got ready:

Got to go put a Few things together for sat March👏🏻 — Cher (@cher) March 23, 2018

On way to DC .......👻🎂

MARCHING 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻WITH THE YOUNG

ONES & OLDER ONES....MAYBE

EVEN SOME ACIENT ONES LIKE ME😎 — Cher (@cher) March 23, 2018

Then she got on a private jet:

Take’n off. Pauli doing her two fave things..... Instagram & Talking pic.twitter.com/pjbvENFo1q — Cher (@cher) March 23, 2018

And is continuing to tweet from the air:

trump has such bad energy, We’re going to White Sage

DC🙌🏻 — Cher (@cher) March 23, 2018

PRIDE...& HOPE

4 THE FUTURE pic.twitter.com/VlxfgzDfnY — Cher (@cher) March 23, 2018

Taking my pic of Trayvon with me — Cher (@cher) March 23, 2018

