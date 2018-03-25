Photo: © Howl Collective, courtesy of Rizzoli

Guo Pei, the woman responsible for Rihanna’s show-stopping yellow gown at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum Gala, is publishing a book of her intricately crafted designs. As a designer, Guo Pei is celebrated for both her dedicated artistry and theatrical sensibility: Ri-Ri’s gown, for example, took nearly two years to create and she once sent a gown adorned with 200,000 crystals to the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony. This convergence of fantasy and couture craftsmanship has earned Guo Pei comparisons to Alexander McQueen, as well as an invitation to the prestigious Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, making her the first Chinese national designer to be so honored.

The book hits retailers on March 27th but scroll down for a sneak peek of Pei’s lush, sensuous designs.

Photo: © Howl Collective, courtesy of Rizzoli Guo Pei: Couture Beyond by Howl Collective $55.00 at Amazon

