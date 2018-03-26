Christina Aguilera Wears No Makeup on Her New Cover

Christina Aguilera is newly Stripped. On her new cover for Paper dubbed Transformation, the singer appears to wear no makeup. Or perhaps she’s wearing very artful no-makeup-makeup. Makeup artist Kali Kennedy is credited for the editorial but perhaps she was on hand to rub moisturizer onto Aguilera’s face so that a hint of her freckles could show through.

During the shoot, while Kennedy is observed removing makeup and taking glitter off Aguilera’s eyes, Aguilera talks about her stance on makeup. She tells the magazine, “I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage. I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

The singer who has long advocated that “you are beautiful in every single way,” then added, “[But] I mean, I’m a girl that likes a beat face, let’s not get it twisted.”