The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

The Royal Wedding Invitations Are Perfectly Fine

They’re fine!

7 mins ago

How This Glossier Model Gets Her Skin So Good

Jessica Wu on her beauty routine.

14 mins ago

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Wendy’s for Response to Female Farmworkers’ Protest

Read what she had to say after the fast-food giant claimed that the protesters were exploiting the #MeToo movement.

21 mins ago

Last Nun Standing in Legal Battle With Katy Perry Refuses to Back Down

“Katy Perry is used to getting all she wants.”

26 mins ago

17 Chic Black Dresses to Wear to Your Next Wedding

Because color is highly overrated.

11:49 a.m.

Cooking Dinner With a Beauty Legend

Dick Page loves his Instant Pot and doesn’t believe in trends.

11:23 a.m.

The Philanthropist Couple Who Built One of the Most Original Houses in America

John and Dominique de Menil were patrons of the arts, founders of the Menil Collection museum, and early champions of Modernist architecture.

11:11 a.m.

10 Teenagers on Love, Simon and What It’s Actually Like to Come Out in 2018

“Anyone who says a movie like this isn’t important is so out of touch, because I’ve had three friends come out to me since seeing it.”

11:04 a.m.

The Most Glamorous Way to Cinch Your Waist

Jazz up your jeans.

11:00 a.m.

10 Jil Sander–esque COS Dresses That Are 50 Percent Off

They start at $45.

11:00 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the March for Our Lives

Survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting are organizing a nationwide demonstration to end gun violence on March 24. Here’s how you can help.

10:51 a.m.

How Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Are Coping With Their Split

She’s reportedly going to a lot of dinner parties.

10:27 a.m.

Chill Guy Owen Wilson Reportedly Caused Highly Unchill Hotel Evacuation

The party foul was apparently caused by him smoking a cigarette indoors.

10:26 a.m.

Lena Waithe’s Vanity Fair Cover Signals a New Era

The actress, writer, and producer wears a humble T-shirt.

10:18 a.m.

Nothing Can Terrace Apart: A Terrace House Recap

Let’s discuss your favorite Japanese reality show.

10:06 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Gets Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Ruling on Hot Dogs v. Sandwiches

The Supreme Court Justice may have overturned a seminal case about whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

9:41 a.m.

New Report Finds Twitter Violates Women’s Human Rights

Amnesty International published an eight-chapter study this week detailing the struggles of being a woman on Twitter.

9:18 a.m.

71-Year-Old Tells 75-Year-Old That He Could Actually Kick His Ass

Trump-Biden is this year’s Mayweather-McGregor.

9:15 a.m.

Is It Time for Me to Move Out of My Parents’ House?

It’s time to think about the next step.

9:00 a.m.

10 Times Celebrities Wore Tartan

Long live plaid (and the Queen)!